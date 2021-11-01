Huobi Global Launches Primelist Event to Offer Investors Access to New NFT Blockchain Project

LONDON, Nov.1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced today the launch of its Primelist event, offering both institutional and individual investors a unique opportunity to access new blockchain projects. This particular Primelist event will offer access to Immutable X (IMX) tokens, a solution for NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

"Our previous Prime and Primepool events attracted many participants from around the world. We're building on these experiences, and offering another opportunity for investors to access cutting-edge, early-stage projects," said Ciara Sun, head of listing and blockchain investments at Huobi Group.

An improved version of Huobi Prime, Huobi Primelist provides an easy and more convenient way for investors to access new crypto projects with special price incentives. Starting 11:00(London time) on Nov. 5, users will be able to purchase new assets on Huobi Primelist through queuing for numbered tickets or holding Huobi Tokens. Users who register through either of the two channels will enter into two separate asset pools, which together account for 0.3% of the total new token supply (6,000,000 tokens).

"HT and USDT holders can purchase new assets directly with USDT, without being required to stake a certain number of tokens in advance as in previous promotions. In addition, the creation of two separate new-token pools ensures that all HT holders who join the event can acquire new tokens," added Ms. Sun.

The launch of the Primelist event reflects Huobi's efforts to give back to its community, as well as its plans to grow its existing Huobi Token ecosystem. The first token to be listed on Primelist will be Immutable X (IMX), the first Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. This solution offers instant trade confirmations, massive scalability (up to 9,000 TPS+) and zero gas fees.

"Many of the investors from our previous Prime-series events were happy with their rewards, so we're excited to keep the momentum going and use Primelist to introduce more opportunities to the community," added Ciara.

Huobi Primelist Event Details

Method 1: Users who hold a minimum of 200 USDT can purchase IMX tokens through queuing on Nov. 5. 2400 lucky users holding numbered tickets between 1 and 2400 will each be able to acquire 200 USDT worth of IMX tokens.

Method 2: Users who hold a minimum average of 300 HT over the three days from 17:00:00 (London time) on Nov. 1 to 16:59:59 (London time) on Nov. 4 will be able to purchase new assets on Nov. 5. The system will automatically execute the orders and distribute new assets to each participant, based on the formula below:

*The number of new assets distributed to each user = The order amount of a participant (USDT) /the order amount of all participants(USDT)* The number of new assets offered by the platform

How to Participate

To enter the event, users can simply log in on the event page and hold HT and USDT to purchase new assets. One hour after the promotion ends, users will be able to trade IMX on Huobi Global. To learn more about the promotion, click here: https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/44890071200655

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi boasts an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation, and much more always innovating on the horizon. For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/

SOURCE Huobi