Huobi Group Attends Sir Richard Branson's Oceans 4.4 Retreat on Necker Island

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, sponsored crypto experts William Tong and Mike Prasad to attend the Oceans 4.4 retreat at Sir Richard Branson's home on Necker Island. Held from October 9-14th in the British Virgin Islands, Sir Richard Branson's Oceans 4.4 retreat was designed to raise awareness for the water crises affecting the world, and highlight the efforts of founders and change makers to fight these issues. Over the course of the retreat, different innovators presented their solutions for ocean conservation and fighting climate change.

Mr. Tong is known for helping many influential artists and celebrities produce digital art pieces as NFTS. To name a few: Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris and Snoop Dogg. Mr. Prasad is the Founder & CEO of Tinysponsor, the ONLY inventory-driven and creator-first marketplace for influencer and content sponsorships. Huobi's participation in the retreat reflected their broader plans for sustainable growth and increasing its social impact on the world.

"As we continue to grow our business presence around the world, we are taking an increasing interest in the communities we operate in. Furthering social impact initiatives will be one of Huobi's key goals going forward, and we will look to work with like-minded stakeholders that share our values," said Jeff Mei (Director of Global Strategy at Huobi Group)

Participation in the Oceans retreat also acted as a precursor to Huobi Group's 8th founding anniversary promotions, which will be held in November to draw attention to cutting-edge blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. As part of these activities, Huobi Group will be hosting an online industry forum, dubbed Huobi Summit 2021: Blockchain and Beyond, on November 8th. Speakers will include global luminaries such as former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan and other government and business leaders across the world.

