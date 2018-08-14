Huobi group launches institutional trading, an exclusive channel for depositing and withdrawing high-value assets

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group (www.huobigroup.com), the world's leading provider of blockchain asset financial solutions, announced today its launch of Institutional Trading, an exclusive channel for institutions to ensure safe, compliant and rapid deposit-withdrawal of high-value assets.

For its first phase of recruitment, Huobi has limited services to 100 institutional clients and 10 deposit-withdrawal deals on a first come, first serve basis. Huobi's one-stop professional services for institutions include the following: