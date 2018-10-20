Huobi Group Reveals Middle East, Africa, And South Asia Expansion Plans

Mohit announced that the Singapore-based digital assets exchange has established a Dubai-based operations team to cover the three regions in order to replicate its successful eco-system model. In total, this will include OTC trading, token-to-token trading, blockchain projects incubation, community development, and an educational center. Token-to-token and OTC trading is already live via a beta version. The end goal will be to provide safe and reliable digital asset trading services for millions of regional users in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Huobi MENA is in the process of establishing partnerships with regional players, starting with AI Traders, an artificial intelligence digital asset trading solutions company. Discussions are in place currently for partnerships with other big names in the blockchain industry with the objective of offering regional traders a safer, faster and more convenient trading experience.

The World Blockchain Summit, held in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, is one of the most influential summits in the region with over 1,000 participants.

About Huobi Group:

Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain company. Establishment in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

For more information on Huobi MENA: https://www.huobimena.com

For enquiries please contact: Tingyu, +6585227502, media@huobi.com

SOURCE Huobi Global

Related Links

https://www.huobimena.com

