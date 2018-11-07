Huobi Has Officially Launched Huobi Russia

"The launch of Huobi Russia will bring the Huobi's leading technology and trading expertise to Russian users," said David Chen, Huobi Senior Business Director. "Huobi Russia gives Russian traders and cryptocurrency enthusiasts access to Huobi's unmatched safety, stability, and user experience."

Huobi Russia CEO Andrei Grachev says: "Despite the current market, the trading volume of Huobi Russia is growing, and recently exceeded US $20 million in a single day. This shows the high interest and popularity of the Huobi Russia exchange with the Russian community. Huobi Russia will also be looking into providing blockchain and business development services for the local Russian users, such as education, project management, and negotiating deals."

Huobi Russia and Huobi Cloud collaborated with the VEB Digital Transformation Center in the fields of training, legislative & regulatory initiatives, and blockchain research.

Demin Vladimir Igorevich, chairman of the VEB Innovation Fund, said, "Russia is actively promoting the blockchain market. As a well-known bank owned by the Russian government, VEB seeks to play an important role as a leader in blockchain research and legislation."

"In the field of digital asset trading, Huobi is one of the world's largest digital asset trading platforms, with advanced technology and mature experience, security, and trading experience. VEB will continue to expand and cooperate with Huobi in the fields of development and education."

VEB Bank was founded in 1922 as the first international bank in the Soviet Union. In 2007, Russia passed a law stipulating that VEB should support and develop the Russian economy and manage Russia's national debt and pension funds.

As part of Huobi Group's global expansion strategy, Huobi Cloud will seek out the most suitable partners to open local offices. By working with local partners, Huobi Cloud can quickly adapt to local culture and expand into local markets to better meet the needs of our users. Huobi Cloud is a one-stop solution for the digital asset exchange by Huobi. It enables our partners to quickly build secure and stable digital asset exchanges and OTC services using Huobi's expertise and system. Partners can enjoy Huobi Global's order matching system, wallet system, asset management, and clearing system to share the depth, liquidity, and market data on Huobi Global.

About Huobi:

Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

