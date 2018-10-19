Huobi Hosts First Global Elites Meetup in Singapore

One hundred and ten high-level cryptocurrency, finance, and blockchain influencers from across the region gathered to network, share insights, and discuss trends within the crypto community. The highlight of the event was a series of panel discussions on blockchain, investment, and community building during a bear market. Notable speakers included Ong Jun Hao from BlockConnectors, Ryan Lye from CryptoGrinders, Max Ng from Crypto Profile, and Ken N. from BlockAsia.

"While our Global Elite program offers many benefits, we are proud to have this opportunity to meet some of our honoured Global Elites members in person and enjoy a meaningful discussion," said Edward Chen, Huobi's APAC Managing Director. "This is just the first of many such meetups."

Huobi's Global Elite program is designed to build strategic partnerships with prominent blockchain influencers, wealth management firms, funds, brokerages, equity investment houses, proprietary exchanges, and others in the fintech space. The program also aims to establish members as trusted sources of cryptocurrency information via access to resources and data from Huobi's extensive blockchain ecosystem.

Part client referral program, part business collaboration, and part business networking initiative, the program benefits both Huobi and its partners in many ways. In addition to networking opportunities and access to the latest cryptocurrency market research and data, Global Elite members can earn a profit-sharing bonus of 40 percent of the trading fees for all business they bring in.

Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

