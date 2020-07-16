Huobi Introduces Request for Quote for Electronic Trading and Voice Trading

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Brokerage, a digital asset brokerage platform from global blockchain company Huobi Group, today announced two new request-for-quote (RFQ) features which will allow traders to send real-time messages and access digital assets both electronically and via chat trading, enabling them to perform large-volume block trades with the best execution price and settlement flexibility possible.

Trading large amounts of digital assets has been challenging for many users in the cryptocurrency industry. Additional costs are always incurred while making large transactions due to limitations like exchanges' order book depths and probably their imposed trading and withdrawal limits as well. This uncertainty has limited institutional traders' involvement, as well as HNWIs who would like to get into the market.

"While there is steady activity in the cryptocurrency market, that activity is often limited to a select audience of crypto traders, many of whom have been actively involved in the industry for some time," said Ciara Sun, Head of Global Markets at Huobi Group. "To expand our reach as an industry and bring cryptocurrency to the mainstream, we need the support and involvement of institutional investors."

Electronic trading has become a popular way for users to initiate transactions, as all executions can now be done online, with a lower cost and undoubtedly more user-friendly, which in returns makes overall trading easier for both investors and exchanges to communicate and comply with regulatory requirements, as the process is automated. However, voice trading is still the preferred form of communication between many traders and their clients.

Available for both electronic trading and voice trading, Huobi's RFQ features remove the barriers to block trades as well as bring transparency and efficiency to the trading process. Institutional and high net worth clients will have to pass KYC verification before initiating dollar-crypto and crypt-crypto transactions with multiple pairs, including BTC ETH HT USDT HUSD USDC.

Huobi's RFQ features for electronic trading and voice/chat trading are the newest offerings from its Global Institutional Business (GIB) division, a business line of products and services targeted toward institutional clients. Earlier this year, the GIB announced Huobi Brokerage as its first product.

About Huobi Brokerage

Huobi Brokerage is the first product launched under Huobi's Global Institutional Business (GIB) division. Formed in November 2019, the new division was created as part of Huobi's effort to better serve institutional investors in the global market.

The platform enables institutional investors to use crypto services such as liquidity pools, a regulated fiat channel and over-the-counter (OTC) trading via its smart order routing system and trading algorithm.

