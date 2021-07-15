Huobi Launches Casper Staking with High Annualized Rate of Return

GIBRALTAR, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Pool, the world's largest staking mining pool under Huobi Group, today announced the launch of Casper (CSPR) staking with an aim to furnish investors with an easy and speedy entrance to earn rewards. This is through a decentralized mechanism named Proof of Stake (PoS). Starting today, users can participate and enjoy high annualized rate of return through staking a minimum amount of 100 CSPR.

Generally speaking, staking on a public chain is a difficult process. In traditional models, investors are required to have large token balance and fulfill other high requirements to participate in mainstream PoS public chains. Verifying the content of each block also requires fairly strict operations such as intricate computer configuration and a 24-hour online connection. The launch of the CSPR staking channel, however, allows ordinary token holders to engage in node benefits such as obtaining profits from block generation.

"Holders with only a few tokens would be able to participate in staking and share rewards from block generation or verification. We launched this channel by leveraging our vast experience in on-chain governance and operation. I believe this will help us promote the ecological development of Casper ecosystem while increasing the activeness and consensus of the Casper community," mentioned Fei Cao, CEO of Huobi Pool.

To celebrate the launch of the CSPR staking, Huobi will hold a staking campaign from 10:00 July 14, 2021 to 10:00 July 21, 2021 (UTC). Participants who stake no less than 10,000 CSPR within the activity period would be able to share 60,000 CSPR. To enter the channel, investors could log in to Huobi's official website or update the Huobi APP to version 6.1.2 or above.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, cryptocurrency finance infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment and incubation, and many more. For more information, visit https://blog.hbg.com/

SOURCE Huobi