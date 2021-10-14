Huobi Launches Persistence (XPRT) Staking for More Investors to Participate in its Ecosystem

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Pool, the world's largest staking mining pool under Huobi Group, launched Persistence (XPRT) staking today to give investors an easy and quick way to vote for notes and earn rewards on the platform. Users can now participate and enjoy high annualized returns by staking a minimum of 0.1 XPRT.

As the digital asset space continues to evolve, traders are looking to increase their potential returns on their investments via staking. However, staking on a public chain can be difficult, as investors are often required to have large token balances before they can participate in Proof of Stake (PoS) for many chains. Furthermore, verifying the content of each block is a rigorous, multi-step process.



With the launch of the XPRT staking channel on Huobi Pool, the average token holder can participate and take advantage of node benefits, such as receiving profits from block generation.

"Since it was founded in 2013, Huobi has always been committed to the growth and success of our community. As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, we're rolling out initiatives like Huobi Pool, which is a gateway into the staking process for our users to earn rewards. We look forward to engaging with the XPRT community and welcoming more quality projects in the near future," said Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Group.

Persistence is the latest project to launch on Huobi Pool. It is a multi-asset protocol focused on Liquid Staking (pSTAKE), NFTs (Asset Mantle), and Commodities (Comdex). The products of its ecosystem are designed to stimulate global liquidity and enable seamless value exchange.

Huobi has launched the XPRT staking campaign at 11:00 (UTC+1) on October 11, 2021. Participants are required to stake a minimum of 0.1 XPRT. The rewards for staking are dynamic, and the APR will vary according to the rules set by Persistence. Starting from Oct. 13,

Huobi users can participate in our Staking promotions detailed on Twitter to win an individual award of 20 USDT equivalent XPRT, or win a share of our 10,000 USDT equivalent XPRT prize pool. For more details, visit https://twitter.com/Huobi_pool.

About Huobi Pool

As a significant part of Huobi Group's ecosystem, Huobi Pool is mainly handling PoW mining and Staking mining. With many public chain nodes and as the largest staking pool and leading PoW pool, Huobi Pool is devoted to providing one-stop financial services to all the digital users. Visit www.huobipool.com

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and the integration of blockchain technology to other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry and has created holistic global digital economy ecology.

For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/.

SOURCE Huobi