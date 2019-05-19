Huobi Makes Bitcoin Pizza Day Huobi Prime Day With Up To 50% Off Bitcoin & Prime 3 Launch

Huobi Global will honor that tradition on May 22 with a range of initiatives, including the launch of Reserve Protocol's Reserve Rights Token (RSR) through our premium coin launch platform Huobi Prime. We will also be hosting a special sale of Bitcoin featuring prices discounted up to 50% off market value*.

"Bitcoin Pizza Day is Prime Day this year," said Huobi Global CEO Livio Weng on the BTC promotion. "Things started as a joke that we were going to list Bitcoin through Prime but then I kept thinking, what better way to mark Prime 3 and celebrate Pizza Day? Let's actually do this!"

Pizza Day Promotions:

Huobi will be providing 1.5 million* USDT-worth of Bitcoin to users in two special trading rounds on May 22, starting at 18:00 (GMT +8). In the first round, 20% of the total Bitcoin supply will be offered to users at 50% off market price*. In the second, the remaining 80% of Bitcoin will be provided to users at 12% off market price*. While the first round will be first-come, first-served, in the second, all qualified orders will be partially filled via adjusted system matching. "To put it another way, all qualified users in our second round will get at least some of the BTC they seek," said Ross Zhang, Head of Marketing for Huobi Group. "I do want to warn people, though – we expect demand to be very high, so you'll have to be lucky and quick in the first round. Also, anyone who goes into the second expecting his or her entire order to be filled may need to adjust their expectations."

There are several ways to qualify. Users who hold at least 1000 Huobi Token (HT), our native token on Huobi Global, over the seven days leading up to launch (May 15 to May 21) are eligible to participate. Users who have a daily average holding of 20000 or more USDT or the same value of in BTC, NEW, TT, or TOP can also take part.

Huobi is also hosting a number of other activities related to Bitcoin, including giving away 1 BTC at original Bitcoin Pizza Day prices ($0.0031) to a lucky user and more.

For full rules and details: https://huobiglobal.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360000271862-Huobi-Global-will-Launch-Special-Prime-Trading-Project-Bitcoin-BTC-on-May-22-2019

Huobi Prime 3 Launch – Reserve Rights Token (RSR)

The core of Huobi Prime Day will be the launch of RSR on Huobi Prime, which is the support token for the payment-service-over-blockchain project Reserve. The project features backers like PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Y Combinator Chairman Sam Altman, Ran Neuner, and TechCrunch's Mike Arrington, plus a founding team that includes former members of Google, Tesla, OpenAI, IBM, MIRI, and Impossible Foods. RSR is designed to maintain the stability of Reserve's USD-pegged stablecoin Reserve token (RSV). The overall project's mission is to build a universal store of value – particularly in regions with unreliable banking infrastructure and/or where inflation is a major issue.

Trading will also take place over two rounds for the RSR launch. As with our special BTC sale, 20% of the RSR tokens on Prime will be offered to users in the first round on a first-come, first-served basis, and 80% of the RSR tokens on Prime will be distributed to users in the second via adjusted system matching.

In order to qualify, users need to hold at least 1,000 HT between May 15 and May 21.

Trading on Huobi Prime 3 will start at 20:00 (GMT + 8) on May 22. The price of RSR will be capped at 1RSR = $0.0006 for the first round and 1RSR = $0.0011 in the second.

"We're extremely excited to be working with Reserve for our third Prime launch, especially for Prime Day," said Weng.

For full rules and details of Prime 3: https://huobiglobal.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360000266501-Huobi-Global-will-Launch-Third-Prime-Trading-Project-Reserve-Protocol-on-May-22-2019

Disclaimer: Huobi Prime will not, under any circumstances, make price forecasts or representations as to the asset's investment characteristics. Huobi Prime will not provide any trading or financial advice and Huobi Prime users should conduct independent analysis including, where appropriate, taking third party legal, tax and financial advice. Huobi Prime is limited to users from jurisdictions where digital asset trading is a permissible activity and no regulatory restrictions apply.

*Market value to be determined as the average price of the trading pair HT/BTC between May 22, 2019, 16:45:00 to 17:45:00.

