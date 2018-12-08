Huobi MENA Shares The Huobi Ecosystem At UAE's Global Blockchain Congress
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi MENA Director and Co-Founder Mohit Davar addressed an invitation-only audience of government officials, corporate executives, blockchain solutions providers, and others at the UAE Global Blockchain Congress yesterday.
"Events like the Blockchain Congress play a crucial role in not only bringing the current players together and facilitating important discussions but also in connecting new entrants to enhance and grow the entire blockchain community," said Davar, widely known in the region simply as 'Mohit'.
Huobi MENA is the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia branch of Huobi Group, the world's leading blockchain company. Launched in October in Dubai, Huobi MENA focuses on OTC trading, token-to-token trading, community development, and blockchain technology education. During his speech on the Huobi ecosystem, Mohit Davar touched upon the products that Huobi would offer to their institutional clients.
Organized by the Agora Group, the Global Blockchain Congress is dedicated to exploring the opportunities and challenges of implementing real-life applications of blockchain technology as well as digital currency trading and investment.
About Huobi Group: Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.
