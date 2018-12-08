Huobi MENA Shares The Huobi Ecosystem At UAE's Global Blockchain Congress

Huobi MENA is the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia branch of Huobi Group, the world's leading blockchain company. Launched in October in Dubai, Huobi MENA focuses on OTC trading, token-to-token trading, community development, and blockchain technology education. During his speech on the Huobi ecosystem, Mohit Davar touched upon the products that Huobi would offer to their institutional clients.

Organized by the Agora Group, the Global Blockchain Congress is dedicated to exploring the opportunities and challenges of implementing real-life applications of blockchain technology as well as digital currency trading and investment.

About Huobi Group: Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

For more information on Huobi MENA: https://www.huobimena.com

For more information on the World Blockchain Congress: https://agoragroup.ae/events/global-blockchain-congress

