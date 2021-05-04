Huobi Tech's Subsidiary Registers as Hong Kong Trust Company

HONG KONG, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Technology Holdings Limited ("Huobi Tech" or the "Company", stock code: 1611), is pleased to announce that the application for registration as a trust company under section 78(1) of the Trust Ordinance (Cap. 29 of the Laws of Hong Kong) by Huobi Trust Company Limited (the "Huobi Trust"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, was approved on 29 April 2021. Huobi Trust will be able to provide virtual assets and traditional assets custody and trust services to the clients in the future.

Ms. Zhang Li, the CFO of Huobi Tech said, "The successful registration of Huobi Trust as a trust company in Hong Kong means that the Company could provide diversified and reputable trust and custody services. At the same time, the successful registration also demonstrates the determination of Huobi Tech and lays a solid foundation to comply with regulatory requirements."





Up to now, Huobi Tech and its subsidiaries have successfully got the approval to conduct Type 4(advising on securities) and Type 9(asset management) regulated activities from the SFC, the Trust or Company Service Provider License (Hong Kong), and the Trust Company License (Nevada USA).

Huobi Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, officially launched five virtual asset-related funds for professional investors last month. The offerings include a BTC tracker fund, an ETH tracker fund, and a multi-strategy virtual asset fund, all of which are solely invested in virtual asset; a virtual asset mining-focused private equity fund; and a multi-asset fund with 10% allocation to virtual assets whilst 90% into traditional assets.

About Huobi Tech Holdings Limited

Huobi Technology Holdings Limited ("Huobi Tech", formerly known as "Pantronics Holdings Limited", Stock Code: 1611) was listed in November 2016. Primarily engaged in OEM & EMS manufacturing of power-related and electronic products, Huobi Tech is also actively developing the blockchain ecosystem and virtual asset ecosystem business. Huobi Tech is committed to becoming the leading one-stop virtual asset service platform in Asia.

At the same time, Huobi Tech is applying for virtual asset and finance-related licenses in major markets around the world. Up to now, Huobi Tech and its subsidiaries have successfully got the approval to conduct Type 4(advising on securities) and Type 9(asset management) regulated activities from the SFC, the Trust or Company Service Provider License (Hong Kong), the Trust Company License (Nevada USA), and registered as Hong Kong trust company.

