Huobi Wallet Launches Japanese & Korean Versions

Huobi Wallet's Japanese and Korean versions have the same great functionality and customer support as the existing Chinese and English versions. In the near future, support for various locally tailored Dapps will be added to each of the four as well.

Launched in 2018, Japanese and Korean mark the third and fourth languages supported by Huobi Wallet. Previously, the product was available in English and Chinese.

Huobi Wallet supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tron (TRX), XRP (XRP), EOS (EOS), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), and all ERC20 tokens. In October, Huobi wallet became the first wallet to expand support to cover eight stablecoins, including Tether (USDT), EURT (EURT), Paxos Standard Token (PAX), TrueUSD (TUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Dai (DAI), and Stasis EURS (EURS).

Huobi Wallet is designed to facilitate fast, efficient, and secure management of various digital assets. The product allows users to retain control of their private keys and thus full ownership of their digital assets. Moreover, Huobi Wallet leverages multiple blockchain security-related patents, including patents for security isolation and data encryption, to provide state of the art protection for digital assets.

More information can be found here: www.huobiwallet.com

About Huobi Group: Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. Find us at www.hbg.com

SOURCE Huobi Group

Related Links

https://www.hbg.com/

