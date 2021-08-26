Huobi Wallet Launches One-Click Function for Claiming Staking Rewards Across Multiple dApps and Networks

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Wallet, the professional, multi-chain light wallet of the Huobi ecosystem, announced the launch of HClaimer, a new feature that will enable users to collect their staking rewards from DeFi projects across multiple chains in one click. HClaimer will be the first feature of its kind to be available through a digital asset wallet.

Obtaining staking rewards through digital wallets is typically a multi-step process. Users have to log in to a website, find a project's specific capital pool, collect the staking rewards, and then repeat the same steps if they have staked digital assets in more than one project. The result is a time-consuming, inconvenient experience that not only frustrates existing investors but deters potential users from investing in a range of promising DeFi projects and products. To address this issue, Huobi Wallet created a single solution that obtains rewards from various decentralized apps (dApps) on multiple chains, all of which have different operating systems for collecting staking rewards.

At launch, HClaimer will support 18 DeFi projects on Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), including Coinwind, MDEX, Filda, and BXH. More DeFi projects on mainstreamed chains are expected to be supported within three months as Huobi Wallet plans to expand support of dApps.

"Our research and development team has worked diligently to obtain feedback from our customers, build out the infrastructure for HClaimer, and ultimately bring this product to our users," said Liser Lee, Lead of Huobi Wallet. "We hope that this small step forward can drive other players in the industry to develop new functions and upgrade their products in this direction, so we can all provide the best user experience possible."

The release of HClaimer comes on the heels of several developments for Huobi Wallet as it seeks to create the best possible user experience. Recently, the Huobi Wallet app was upgraded to better support DeFi solutions and expanded support for the layer 2 scaling solution Polygon to enable users to create and import their Polygon addresses through Huobi Wallet and access decentralized apps (dApps) on the Polygon network.

About Huobi Wallet

Huobi Wallet is a professional multi-chain light wallet. Based on the combined security expertise and technology development of the Huobi Group in the field of blockchain, Huobi Wallet provides a safe, easy-to-use digital wallet that supports 20 types of digital assets and thousands of tokens including BTC, ETH, HECO, BSC, and EOS. By integrating a variety of DApp interfaces, Huobi Wallet helps users easily manage multi-chain assets and track their DeFi mining income. Huobi Wallet also allows users to manage their private keys independently.

SOURCE Huobi Wallet