Huobi Wallet to Work with Consensys Pilot Programme in Ethereum 2.0 Staking Solution

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Huobi Wallet , an individual entity of the Huobi ecosystem, has gained the opportunity to be the first to market as a pilot member of a ETH 2.0 Staking Capability Programme organized by Consensys. Consensys is proposing to integrate API and the white-labelled UI ahead of the Ethereum 2.0 launch, intending to both provide detailed metrics and reporting whilst ensuring a minimum 99% uptime for validators confirming blocks on Ethereum 2.0.

As a decentralized wallet, Huobi Wallet intends to cooperate with Consensys on retailer staking. At Huobi Wallet, users can keep private keys and mnemonic words and enjoy pledge service through Consensys's Codefi Staking to stay ahead of the competition with a low risk, low barrier to entry way to Ethereum 2.0 staking.

About Ethereum 2.0

The launch of Ethereum 2.0 is especially significant compared to past upgrades because of the implementation of a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, moving the network away from its existing Proof of Work architecture. With Proof of Stake, a network of validators effectively places a security deposit of 32 ETH in special accounts on the network, as a guarantee they will follow and enforce the network rules. Ethereum 2.0 will remain decentralized and anyone willing to stake 32 ETH can become a validator (a minimum of 16,384 Validators staking 524,288 Eth is needed for Ethereum 2.0 to launch).

About Huobi Wallet

Established under the umbrella of Huobi Group - the world-leading blockchain company, Huobi Wallet is a professional, multi-chain light wallet designed by the security experts. As an individual entity of the Huobi ecosystem, Huobi Wallet aims to provide secure, simple to use and professional Digital Asset Management service.

Builders of Huobi Wallet have designed an explicit, simple to use and all inclusive interface just for professional users. Users can add their favourite assets in addition to the top eight coins (BTC, ETH, EOS, TRX, USDT, etc).

Huobi Wallet also supports the search of all ERC20 tokens to make the management of assets simple and all-inclusive.

About Huobi Group

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established by Leon Li in 2013, the company's Huobi Global exchange accumulative turnover exceeds US $3 trillion. Huobi proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 170+ countries.

