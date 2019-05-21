Hurley x Carhartt Collaboration Drops Summer Collection To Outwork The Water

"This collaboration is a true partnership between two iconic brands committed to making products that help people pursue their love for working and playing in and around the water," said Tony Ambroza, Chief Brand Officer at Carhartt. "Hurley is driven by its founder's vision to create cutting-edge gear that powers peoples' passions. In the same way, Carhartt remains committed to developing rugged gear to serve and protect hardworking individuals."

The functional and versatile summer pieces will include women's overalls perfect for land and sea, on the job or out to play. The men's styles include a sweatshirt, hat, shorts, short sleeve T-shirts and boardshorts which truly embody the nature of the collaboration – Hurley technology and Carhartt durability. The men's boardshorts are made with Hurley's patented Phantom fabric, which is lightweight, flexible, and water-repellent. Originally used by Nike swimmers in the Olympics, the fabric is now considered the industry standard.

"We're proud to be continuing this collaboration with Carhartt and excited to release the summer line," said Hurley Creative Director Ryan Hurley. "Our collaborative effort really highlights the distinctive qualities of each brand. The purpose-built pieces are designed to #OutworkTheWater for those who live their lives on the ocean, lake or river."

Through the rest of the year, two additional product launches will correspond with each season to ensure consumers have the gear necessary to take on the water all year long. Future seasons will feature a wide range of styles including hooded pullovers, ball caps, graphic T-shirts, bibs, vests, and jackets.

Consumers can shop the Hurley x Carhartt collaboration by visiting www.hurley.com or www.Carhartt.com. Learn more about how the brands #OutworkTheWater here.

About Hurley

Founded in Huntington Beach in 1999, Hurley is a surf lifestyle brand which designs, markets and distributes industry-leading apparel, footwear and accessories. Fueled by inclusion, positivity and empowerment of youth, Hurley is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nike Inc. with headquarters in Costa Mesa, CA and offices in Tokyo, Sydney, Barcelona and Bali. www.hurley.com // www.facebook.com/hurley

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,600 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

Contact: Emily Bergandi Shawn Grant

The Brand Amp (Carhartt) Hurley

(703) 303-7784 (858) 232-5122

emily@thebrandamp.com Shawn_Grant@hurley.com

SOURCE Carhartt

Related Links

http://www.carhartt.com

