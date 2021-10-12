Huron Capital Completes the Sale of XLerate Group

DETROIT, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm, Huron Capital, announced that it has sold its interest in the nationwide used car auction and remarketing platform, XLerate Group ("XLerate"), to Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), a New York-based middle-market private equity firm. The transaction was completed on September 27th.

Huron Capital formed XLerate in 2014 to pursue a buy-and-build strategy in the rapidly changing used car auction industry. XLerate has grown over the past seven years through both add-on acquisitions and organic growth into a larger, more technologically advanced group of national automotive auction sites and is poised for additional growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We had a clear vision when we established XLerate Group with Huron Capital and, together, have achieved many of those goals to establish XLerate as a leader in the used vehicle remarketing industry," said Cam Hitchcock, CEO of XLerate. "We see enormous potential for this business and the sector as a whole and are confident we can continue our momentum in the market with Brightstar's additional support as we transition to a new ownership structure. Our aim will be to solidify XLerate's leading positions in the markets we serve and continue to expand in this industry through strategic investments in technology and other avenues for growth."

Based in Carmel, Indiana, XLerate is a full-service used-car auction services provider that facilitates the wholesale remarketing of used vehicles for B2B customers, delivering a critical liquidity function for the used car sales ecosystem.

"We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with Cam and the XLerate team over the past seven years and look forward to our continued partnership," said Peter Mogk, Senior Partner at Huron Capital. "Our investment strategy with XLerate delivered great value for our investors and built a strong value proposition for key stakeholders, customers and employees alike. We wish them well in the next chapter of their growth under new ownership."

Under Huron Capital's ExecFactor® investment model, XLerate completed 11 add-on acquisitions. Today, XLerate has a nationwide presence with 17 auction sites across 12 states, including: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Louisiana, and Wisconsin. The sale of XLerate is Huron Capital's fourth exit this year.

