Huron Capital Hires New Human Capital Partner

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital announced today that Julia Kellogg, PHR, SHRM-CP, has joined the firm to provide leadership and oversight of all activities related to human capital management. As Partner, Human Capital, Kellogg will be responsible for working with executives and human resources leaders at Huron Capital's portfolio companies to develop and execute strategies in alignment with the culture and objectives of each company.

Kellogg will lead talent management strategies including executive recruitment, assessments, succession planning and performance management. In this role, Kellogg will also provide strategic insight on organizational design, compensation, benefits, retention and engagement matters.

"Julia brings 20-plus years of experience in human resources and human capital management expertise to Huron Capital. She has worked in a variety of industries, including automotive, manufacturing, publishing, advertising, and financial services/payment technology," said Huron Capital Senior Partner Peter Mogk. "We expect Julia's leadership skills will translate into tangible benefits for our team members, portfolio companies and investors."

Before joining Huron Capital, Kellogg served for five years as Chief People Officer at North American Bancard Holdings, LLC (NAB), a payment solutions provider based in Troy, Michigan. Prior to that, she was Human Resources Director at Valassis Communications, Inc., a Livonia, Michigan-based company that provides media and marketing services. Kellogg has also been invited to speak at several conferences for her innovative ideas and practical insights into human capital projects she led that resulted in improved company performance.

"Huron Capital is filled with talented and driven professionals and a fascinating portfolio of companies with tremendous potential," Kellogg said. "I am eager to apply the knowledge and leadership skills I have gained by working across a wide spectrum of Huron Capital's portfolio companies to help them achieve their full potential."

Kellogg has been recognized with a number of leadership awards, including: 2019 Vistage Soaring Eagle, 2017 American Society of Employers (ASE) Top HR Executive of the Year, 2018 Golden Bridge Award for Best National HR Department, and 2015 Michigan SHRM HR Professional of the Year.

Kellogg received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Human Resources Management and Organizational Behavior from the University of Michigan-Flint, and she is certified as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) as well as a Certified Professional (CP) through the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

She currently serves on the Advisory Board for Vista Maria and has served as president of the Detroit Society for Human Resource Management, board member of Hatch Detroit, and chapter vice president of ZONTA International.

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Celebrating its twentieth anniversary in 2019, Huron Capital has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 190 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com

Certain information herein may contain forward-looking statements which are provided to assist the reader in understanding the beliefs and opinions with respect to future opportunities as perceived by Huron Capital and others quoted herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance in future periods to differ materially from any projections or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The issuer of these statements undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or estimates or opinions should change except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

