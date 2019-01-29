Huron Capital's Albireo Energy Adds 10th Company to Platform

DETROIT, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital today announced its building automation and energy services platform, Albireo Energy, has acquired EMS Technologies ("EMS" or the "Company"), a provider of building automation and network integration solutions.

The deal marks the 10th transaction for Albireo, an ExecFactor ® initiative launched by Huron Capital to provide smart building automation and energy services to commercial and institutional customers throughout the U.S. The partnership deepens Albireo's customer base in the government sector and increases its data management and integration capabilities.

Founded in 1980 and serving the Maryland and Virginia areas with heavy emphasis in Washington D.C. and Baltimore, EMS designs, engineers, integrates, and services state-of-the-art energy management solutions. EMS not only provides solutions for government agencies, large commercial buildings, higher education and healthcare, but has serviced over 8 million square feet of Mission Critical/Data Center facilities. The Company's strong reputation for quality and delivery has earned EMS multi-decade relationships with some of the most sophisticated and loyal clients.

"We are excited to join Albireo's extensive energy solutions and building automations network," said Glen Smith, CEO of EMS, who will remain active at the company post transaction. "Combining our advanced building automation services with Albireo's comprehensive energy solutions and dedicated capital is expected to help us continue to serve our existing customers, and fuel new opportunities moving forward."

"EMS' robust building automation systems expertise is at the forefront of the industry, and we believe it will further strengthen Albireo," said Phil Rogers, CEO of Albireo Energy. "We are looking forward to combining our companies' operational expertise and are proud to welcome EMS to the Albireo family."

Huron Capital formed Albireo in 2014 with the goal of building an industry leader in the fast-growing U.S. market for energy efficiency, building automation and energy management.

"We believe EMS' highly respected brand and state-of-the-art control solutions make it an excellent strategic and cultural fit for Albireo," said Jim Mahoney, Senior Partner at Huron Capital. "We see this as another great example of Huron Capital working with its portfolio companies to execute our ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model."

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Celebrating its twentieth anniversary in 2019, Huron Capital has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 160 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com

About Albireo Energy

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. For more information, visit www.AlbireoEnergy.com.

About EMS Technologies

EMS Technologies provides intuitive, innovative building solutions and services. EMS industry experts have set new standards for design, installation and service of building automation systems. Our unique infrastructure allows us to minimize subcontracting and our broad array of talent and experience enables us to provide well-coordinated services to all major building systems with one number to call for problem resolution. Our areas of expertise include school systems, office buildings, critical systems applications, hospitals, universities, large corporate campuses, and high accuracy temperature control locations. For more information, please visit: http://www.emstec.com.

