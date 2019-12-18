Hurricane Dorian Affected Families in Bahamas Continue to Need Aid

HHRD launched its "Bahamas Relief Fund" immediately following the devastating September 1 st hurricane to provide emergency relief to the people of the Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands. Over the past four months a total of three ERTs, with HHRD representatives from the USA, were sent to help with needs assessment and recuperation efforts. They have encountered many families who have opened their homes to help fellow neighbors. HHRD's team delivered food items to Mrs. Knowles at her "Home Away From Home" shelter for the homeless where 100 elderly people have sought safety. They welcomed these supplies and thanked the donors for this blessing.

HHRD's In Kind Gifts Program has sent a total of four 40-ft containers filled with food, clothing, hygiene kits, and medical supplies to Freeport for distribution. Families are hoping to regain a sense of normalcy as they share their struggle with HHRD team members.

Hurricane Dorian struck the Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands as a category 5 with wind gusts up to 220 miles per hour and claiming the lives of 67 while displacing over 29,000 people. This slow-moving storm brought deadly wave surges, high winds, and torrential rains for two days battering the islands. The estimated damage to the infrastructure and island is $3.4 billion with a long road to recovery ahead.

Ranked among the top 5% of 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past seven years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as, an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100 HHRD has earned the trust of US donors. Stand with us and show your support by contributing to the Bahama Relief Fund, you can help by visiting: www.hhrd.org/Bahamas

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

CONTACT: Mariya Nadeem, 734-709-5168, mariya.nadeem@hhrd.us

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development

