Hurricane Dorian And The Islands Of The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahamian officials continue to assess the damage in The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island, the two islands in the Northwest Bahamas that were devastated by Hurricane Dorian. Relief teams are currently deployed and are providing assistance to those in need.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) urges travelers to consider keeping and pursuing their vacations to the islands that were not affected and remain open. In the Northwest Bahamas, these include the Bahamas capital of Nassau and neighboring Paradise Island, as well as Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Andros, Bimini and The Berry Islands. The Islands in the Southeastern and Central Bahamas remain unaffected, including The Exumas, Cat Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Acklins/Crooked Island, Mayaguana and Inagua.

"While we are still processing the impact that Hurricane Dorian has had on our country, we must stay strong for our friends, loved ones and neighbors on Grand Bahama Island and The Abacos," said Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Deputy Director General, Ellison 'Tommy' Thompson. "We appreciate the outpouring of support from citizens around the world and we ask that you continue to donate, continue to send prayers and continue to visit Nassau, Paradise Island and the Out Islands that were not affected."

The following is a status update on airports, hotels, airlines and cruise schedules at this time. This is not a comprehensive list and visitors are strongly advised to check directly with airlines, hotels and cruise lines regarding possible impacts to travel plans.

AIRPORTS

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau remains open with flights from international gateways back on schedule.

in remains open with flights from international gateways back on schedule. Airports in Exuma are open with regular non-stop flights from major gateways.

are open with regular non-stop flights from major gateways. South Bimini Airport (BIM) is open.

is open. North Eleuthera Airport (ELH) is open.

is open. Stella Maris Airport (SML) and Deadman's Cay Airport (LGI) in Long Island remain open.

and in Long Island remain open. Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) and Leonard Thompson International Airport (MHH) in Marsh Harbour, Abaco will remain closed until further notice.

HOTELS

Hotels in Nassau and Paradise Island remain open.

and Paradise Island remain open. Many hotels and resorts in the Out Islands regularly close during the fall months and reopen beginning October.

Hotels in Grand Bahama Island and The Abacos will remain closed until further notice.

FERRY, CRUISE AND PORTS

Nassau ports are open and cruises are arriving daily.

ports are open and cruises are arriving daily. Bahamas Ferries has resumed sailings, but passengers should check in with reservations for further information and updated schedules by calling 242-323-2166.

Bahamas Cruise Line's Grand Celebration's regularly scheduled sailing for September 5 remains cancelled. For more information, please call 800-374-4363.

remains cancelled. For more information, please call 800-374-4363. Balearia Caribbean sailings will resume Friday, September 6 . Sailings to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island are open to Bahamian residents only. For more information, please contact 866-699-6988.

. Sailings to Island are open to Bahamian residents only. For more information, please contact 866-699-6988. The Port in Grand Bahama Island is open at this time. However, ports in The Abacos remain closed until further notice.

Many Hurricane Dorian Bahamas relief efforts are underway. For information on how to help, go to www.bahamas.com/relief.

