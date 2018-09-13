Hurricane Florence Could Affect Up to $8.5 Billion in Power Projects in Eastern Carolinas, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in an area that includes Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as a Category 2 storm early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Government agencies and utilities are expecting widespread disruption to electricity transmission and distribution services in the region, including blackouts that could last for days. Industrial Info is tracking more than $8 billion in power-generation projects and more than $461 million in transmission and distribution projects in the eastern Carolinas, many of which could face construction-related setbacks from Florence.

Industrial Info's new Disaster Impact Tracker widget can help you monitor weather-related events to identify industrial plants in the potential impact path of a storm or natural disaster within your PECWeb Dashboard. Utilize the Current Natural Disasters widget to quickly visualize and assess the specific areas of impact, and link directly to the storm within the Disaster Impact Tracker to identify the plants and units potentially requiring disaster relief equipment and services.

Within this article: Details on how Florence could impact the eastern seaboard, particularly its power transmission facilities.

