Hurricane Laura Rescue! No Dog Left Behind Flies to the Gulf Coast to Save Homeless Pets

"My heart just breaks for these families. To say goodbye to a pet they love, even if they know it's the right thing to do, has to hurt so much. It's nothing short of heroic. I want all of them to know: I give you my word that we will take care of your pups like they're our own, and find them safe homes in Pittsburgh," said Jonathan Plesset, Co-Founder of No Dog Left Behind. "Our team stands with the people impacted by this devastation," explained Brad Childs, Co-Founder of No Dog Left Behind.

This was PAART's 49th rescue mission so far this year. If anyone would like to donate to support No Dog Left Behind and our rescue missions, visit www.nodogleftbehind.org .

What: Hurricane Sally Rescue Mission Arrival



Who: No Dog Left Behind Pilots and leaders, shelter leaders, and adorable pups.

About NO DOG LEFT BEHIND

No Dog Left Behind is a not-for-profit organization that provides air and ground transportation for at-risk animals. The organization was co-founded by Jonathan Plesset, owner of the Shadyside Home Apartments in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood, and Brad Childs, owner of The Dog Stop Upper St. Clair, a luxury pet resort and spa. To date, PAART has brought more than 12,000 animals from danger to safety. The organization is headquartered at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin. For more information, visit www.nodogleftbehind.org or contact Jonathan Plesset, No Dog Left Behind, at [email protected]

