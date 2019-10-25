Hurricane Sandy Anniversary Commemorated/#HurricaneStrong Home Unveiled

"Bringing our partners together to rebuild Diane's home showcases the many affordable options for durable, resilient construction with everyday benefits as well as future safety value," said FLASH President & CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "We are grateful for her willingness to tell her story in the spirit of helping others."

Diane's new home has a solid concrete foundation and an elevated living space to resist flooding and high winds while boosting energy efficiency and fire resistance. The design features a variety of innovative materials, including:

Closed-cell spray polyurethane foam

Concrete roofing tiles

Fire-resistant decking materials

Flood vents

Hurricane straps

Insulated concrete form (ICF) walls

Lightning protection system

Water and airtight structural sheathing

Whole-home generator, and more

The #HurricaneStrong Home is a demonstration project presented by the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, (FLASH), BASF Corporation, Portland Cement Association, and +LAB Architect PLLC with support from AirSeal Insulation Systems, Associated Lightning, BASF Construction NA, Eagle Roofing, East Coast Lightning Equipment, FEMA, Huber Engineered Woods, ICP Adhesives, Insulating Concrete Forms Manufacturers Association, ISO - Verisk Analytics, James Hardie, Kohler Generators, Lightning Protection Institute, Logix, National Weather Service, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Polyglass USA, Quad-Lock, Simpson Strong-Tie, Smart Vent Foundation Flood Vents, The Spray Market, Trex Company, and V-Tech.

The project and video are part of the National Hurricane Resilience Initiative #HurricaneStrong.

