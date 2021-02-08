Hurtigruten's Limited Time Valentine's Day Offer Invites Travelers to Explore Destinations with their Sweet in a Suite

"The suite experience with Hurtigruten provides well-appointed accommodations with expansive windows and balconies, and in some cases a private hot tub, offering the best views of the destinations we visit that are perfect to share with fellow travelers," said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. "Suite guests can look forward to a warm welcome, including a small gift from us upon arrival, two comfortable bathrobes and detailed touches like a traditional Norwegian blanket to cozy up with."

The Suites for your Sweet offer is available on a select number of itineraries including voyages on the world's two first hybrid electric powered ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. Love will be on the sea and in the air as guests explore destinations including:

Alaska and British Columbia – Travelers can explore Alaska's wild landscapes in the Misty Fjords Icy Bay and Aleutian Islands as they keep an eye out for brown and black bears and bald eagles. Hurtigruten takes guests to the frontier towns of Wrangell, Sitka and Nome, providing a look at the history of early settlers.

Highlights of Antarctica – Guests can snuggle up as they take in Antarctica's ice wilderness, stunning landscapes and heart-warming wildlife including world-famous penguins and whales. Active excursions take explorers to the places others cannot access, allowing guests to get up, close and personal with nature without disturbing the natural habitat.

The Scottish Isles – Explores can warm up with authentic Scottish whiskies, straight from the barrel, as they discover the Inner and Outer Hebrides, Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands. Native wild life, including a variety of bird species, will present themselves in St. Kilda and Treshnish Isles.

Travelers can always feel confident booking thanks to Hurtigruten's Book With Confidence cancellation policy. To learn more about the Suites for Your Sweet offer, future guests can contact a local travel agent, visit www.hurtigruten.com/offers/suites-for-your-sweet/ or call Hurtigruten at 1-866-679-8305.

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel, including two of the world's first hybrid electric-powered ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. These ships are two of the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

