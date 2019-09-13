Husband of Airplane Crash Victim Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Gary Lesser and Chad Hastings filed a wrongful death lawsuit on August 27, 2019 on behalf of the family of Heather Bridwell who died in the Lake Okeechobee plane crash in March of this year.

On March 8, 2019 Heather Bridwell and 4 others, including the pilot, tragically died when the plane slammed into Lake Okeechobee. The flight originated at the Tampa International Airport and was intended to go the North Palm Beach County Airport. The plane apparently lost power to the left engine and the pilot was unable to land the plane.

On one of the final transmissions the pilot tells air traffic controllers, "I think I have an engine failure on the left" and that "It's misfiring and I'm about to shut it down." The pilot further requested that the flight be diverted from North Palm Beach County Airport to Pahokee Airport.

"This is an unimaginable loss. A husband lost his wife, a daughter lost her mother, multiple lives lost in a plane crash that should not have happened," said Gary Lesser, Managing Partner of the Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith law firm.

The suit claims pilot error, lack of training and current certification as well as that the aircraft was not properly maintained, causing it to have mechanical defects and failures, ultimately leading to the crash.

"This tragedy should not have happened, it was preventable," said Chad Hastings, Partner at the Lesser, Lesser Landy & Smith law firm. "The pilot and the companies responsible for leasing and maintaining the twin-engine plane are at fault."

