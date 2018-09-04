Hush Puppies Basset Hound Hosts 60th Brand Anniversary And FW18 Press Day For New York Fashion Set

At the stunning rooftop venue of the Viceroy hotel, 'The Roof' in uptown New York City, the brand showcased the FW18 collections with the new Brand President, Greg Tunney, in attendance who talked about Hush Puppies reconnecting with its fashion roots and what the future holds for the brand as it celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

With a firm eye on the future, the event brought the Hush Puppies brand to life with a unique experience for its host of fashionable New York guests, which included stylists, journalists and fashion influencers such as Ty Hunter, Sean Michael Frazier, Wendy McNett and artist, Katie Rodgers of 'PaperFashion'. Each guest was treated to their very own pair of Hush Puppies shoes before being taken on a dog walk through Central Park by the brand's iconic Basset Hound, who in this case was represented by Instagram star and fellow New Yorker, Hank The Basset. Joining Hank as co-hosts were other Basset Hounds from the Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue, who together with Hank, brought the brand's lovable mascot to life.

Reflecting on the day, Tunney said, "Hush Puppies has done wonderful things for casual style since 1958 and while we celebrate those, my team and I are firmly looking to the future and we're excited for what's ahead. The press event was a way for us to reintroduce ourselves in a low-key way ahead of an exciting campaign next year."

Also in attendance was the brand's Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Prenderville, and newly appointed Creative Product Designer, Amy Egelja who spent considerable time with guests discussing the new FW18 products which were on display. Boasting a range of boots, slip-ons and sneakers featuring on-trend uppers such as velvet and suede, the Hush Puppies FW18 collection offers something for everyone with much more to come from this American brand over the next 60 years!

ABOUT HUSH PUPPIES:



In 1958, Hush Puppies introduced the world to a new kind of footwear – shoes with casual style and an easygoing attitude made to relax in. With over 17 million pairs of shoes sold every year in more than 165 countries around the world, Hush Puppies is a global brand, a household name and a cultural icon that embodies the lighthearted spirit of its beloved basset hound. With the goal of inspiring happiness from the shoes up, Hush Puppies is the go-to footwear, accessory, and apparel brand that delivers the right mix of timeless style and dependable comfort for the consumer who wants it all. Hush Puppies is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, the world's leading maker of casual, work, athletic and outdoor footwear. For more information, visit www.hushpuppies.com.

