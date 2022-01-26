HushFrame Redefines Soundproofing for Multi-Family Development With Latest UL Fire Resistance Testing Success

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, builders and developers have struggled to economically soundproof wood-framed buildings to meet acoustic code requirements. They have deployed a variety of products with suboptimal results. HushFrame now offers the only UL one-hour fire-rated floor/ceiling assembly constructed utilizing wood furring. And this same assembly outperforms all competitors acoustically, as shown in superior laboratory STC and IIC ratings** and outstanding post-build acoustic field testing. No gypcrete, no metal hat channel, no resilient underlayment pad needed. This simple assembly using HushFrame rafts saves money, materials, and space, AND delivers superior acoustic privacy. Micah Logan, HushFrame CEO: "The introduction of HushFrame decoupling rafts into the construction industry is like Church and Dwight's introduction of baking soda back in 1867. They are single products that solve for multiple issues."

HushFrame

Through field and laboratory testing, HushFrame has exposed some hard truths: long accepted construction methods struggle to meet acoustic codes, including Resilient Channel. As for metal isolation clips, if installed in compliance with UL fire requirements, most noise isolation benefits are lost. "There have been many misleading performance claims for widely deployed building assembly designs and products" says Alan Case, HushFrame CTO. By contrast, HushFrame has developed a simple, inexpensive decoupling technology, that when installed inside walls and floor/ceilings, kills noise transmission--elevating the acoustic performance beyond what the building code mandates and bringing it to luxury acoustic privacy levels.

*HushFrame proprietary UL Design M565

**Riverbank Acoustical Laboratories

To learn more please visit www.hushframe.com

Media contact: to schedule a media interview please contact Alan Case at 1-781-803-3382.

CONTACT: Alan Case

PHONE: 1-781-803-3382

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE HushFrame