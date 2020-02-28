Husqvarna AB: Conversion of Shares

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Husqvarna AB's articles of association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in Husqvarna AB. When such a conversion has occurred, the company is obligated by the Act on Trading in Financial Instruments to disclose any such change.

In February 2020, at the request of shareholders, 98,059 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes thereafter amounts to 158,360,163.8.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 576,343,778 shares of which 111,917,540 are Class A shares and 464,426,238 are Class B shares.

This information is such that Husqvarna AB must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on February 28, 2020, at 09:00 CET.

For additional information, please contact

+46-8-738-90-80 or

press@husqvarnagroup.com

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/conversion-of-shares,c3048481

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3048481/1202474.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Husqvarna AB