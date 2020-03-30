STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna AB's Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting (AGM), previously scheduled for April 2, 2020. This decision was made in light of the developing situation regarding the corona virus (COVID-19), as well as the rule announced last week by the Swedish government restricting public gatherings of more than 50 people.

As previously communicated, Kai Wärn will step down from his role as CEO and Board Member as of April 2, 2020, and Henric Andersson will assume the role of CEO as of such date. Such changes are unaffected by the decision to postpone the AGM.

Husqvarna AB will publish a new invitation to the AGM no later than four weeks prior to a new date to be set by the Board. In accordance with existing legislation, the AGM must at the latest be held on June 30, 2020.

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

For additional information, please contact

Johan Andersson, Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+46-702-100-451 or [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-ab-postpones-its-annual-general-meeting,c3077084

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3077084/1221017.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Husqvarna AB