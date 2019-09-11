STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the decision by Husqvarna's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on April 9, 2019, the members of the Nomination Committee for the 2020 AGM are to be appointed by the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights in the company as of the last banking day in August, August 30, 2019, who have expressed a wish to participate in the nomination committee work. In addition, the Nomination Committee shall also include the Chair of the Husqvarna Board.

On August 30, 2019, the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights were Investor AB, L E Lundbergföretagen AB, If Skadeförsäkring AB and Didner & Gerge Fonder AB. Each has appointed one member, as shown below, who will form Husqvarna's Nomination Committee together with the Chair of the Husqvarna Board.

The Nomination Committee's members:

Petra Hedengran (Chair), Investor AB

Claes Boustedt, L E Lundbergföretagen AB

Ricard Wennerklint, If Skadeförsäkring AB

Henrik Didner, Didner & Gerge Fonder AB

Tom Johnstone, Board Chair of Husqvarna AB

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the AGM in 2020, including proposals for the Chair of the AGM, Board members, Chair of the Board, remuneration for Board members, auditors, fees to the auditors, and to the extent deemed necessary, the tasks and composition of the Nomination Committee for the AGM in 2021.

The AGM of Husqvarna AB (publ) will be held in Jönköping, Sweden on April 2, 2020.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by email to nominationcommittee@husqvarnagroup.com if possible by February 6, 2020.

For additional information, please contact

Husqvarna Press Hotline at

+46-8-738-90-80 or

press@husqvarnagroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-ab-s-nomination-committee-for-the-2020-annual-general-meeting,c2900893

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/2900893/1103898.pdf Nomination Committee for 2020 AGM Husqvarna AB

SOURCE Husqvarna AB