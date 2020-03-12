Husqvarna Group's Annual Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's Annual Report 2019 and the Sustainovate Progress Report 2019 are now available on the Group's web site at www.husqvarnagroup.com, and are also attached to this press release.

This information is such that Husqvarna AB must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on March 12, 2020, at 09:00 CET.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3057499/1209721.pdf

Annual Report 2019 Husqvarna Group (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/996/3057499/9100bed4c0e03cd5.pdf

Husqvarna Sustainovate Progress Report 2019 (PDF)

