Hustle For Humanity Announces Official United Nations Partnership to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The announcement from the fast growing 501(c)(3) nonprofit Human Rights Organization comes on International Human Rights Day 2020, the 72nd Anniversary of the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR is described as a milestone document that proclaims the inalienable rights which everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world.

Hustle For Humanity has long been an outspoken and revolutionary voice of advocacy for Universal Human Rights and describes their organization as "a global movement of conscious people determined to unite the world, fight injustice, and uphold human rights."

As professed in their mission statement, they "envision a world in which every person – regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, class, lineage, or geographical nationality – enjoys equal human rights and equal opportunity to thrive and develop to the greatest extent of their individual talent and ambition."

Currently classified as an educational nonprofit human rights organization, Hustle For Humanity works locally, nationally, and internationally to protect and promote the civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and has now committed to a long-term multi-stakeholder partnership which aims to drive the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the United Nations, "Human rights are at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as in the absence of human dignity we cannot hope to drive sustainable development. Human Rights are driven by progress on all SDGs, and the SDGs are driven by advancements on human rights. The SDGs can only be realized with strong global partnerships and cooperation. A successful development agenda requires inclusive partnerships — at the global, regional, national and local levels — built upon principles and values, and upon a shared vision and shared goals placing people and the planet at the center."

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by all 193 United Nations Member States in 2015 and provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.

The partnership comes at a crucial time in which every nation on the planet has been shaken and affected by the deepening COVID-19 crisis, causing many of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals to fall even more off target from already challenging baseline projections prior to the devastating pandemic.

Regarding the current challenges, the United Nations accentuates that "Human Rights must be at the center of the post COVID-19 world. The COVID-19 crisis has been fueled by deepening poverty, rising inequalities, structural and entrenched discrimination and other gaps in human rights protection. Only measures to close these gaps and advance human rights can ensure we fully recover and build back a world that is better, more resilient, just, and sustainable."

To continue to contribute their part, Hustle For Humanity has some ambitious short and long term analytical strategies in mind to tackle many of the 169 targets laid out in the comprehensive agenda, and will be updating the UN regularly with specific, measurable, achievable, resource and time-based deliverables on current initiatives.

For more information, they can be visited online at:

https://hustleforhumanity.org/

Press Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Hustle For Humanity

Related Links

https://hustleforhumanity.org

