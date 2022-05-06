Hut 8 Mining Monthly Production Update for April 2022

6,769 self-mined Bitcoin in reserve following 309 generated last month

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, advanced its Bitcoin holdings in the period ending April 30, 2022.

Production highlights for April 2022:

309 Bitcoin were mined, resulting in an average production rate of 10.3 Bitcoin per day

Our Ethereum mining – for which we receive payment in Bitcoin – generated approximately 15% of our total production, at an average cost of less than C$3200 per Bitcoin

100% of the self-mined Bitcoin for the month of April were deposited into custody, consistent with Hut 8's HODL strategy

Total Bitcoin balance held in reserve is 6,769 as of April 30, 2022

Installed operating capacity currently sits at 2.58 EH/s

Additional updates for March 2022 :

Our mining up-time was curtailed for a few days in April

As unseasonable weather drove increased power demand from residents and businesses, we reduced our consumption to ensure a steady supply on the grid



We limited our consumption when the price of power supplied to our Drumheller facility spiked

facility spiked April marked the last month that Hut 8 hosted miners; the company's operations became 100% self-mined on May 1, 2022

"Our upgraded machines allow us to be as nimble and efficient as possible," said Jason Zaluski, VP of Strategic Technologies, Hut 8. "Although April was unseasonably cold, limiting our mining during a few snowstorms, we were able to increase our hashrate."

About Hut 8

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, led by a team of business-building technologists, bullish on bitcoin, blockchain, Web 3.0 and bridging the nascent and traditional high performance computing worlds. With two digital asset mining sites located in Southern Alberta and a third site in North Bay, Ontario, all located in Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest capacity rates in the industry and one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. With 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data centre space and cloud capacity connected to electrical grids powered by significant renewables and emission-free resources, Hut 8 is revolutionizing conventional assets to create the first hybrid data centre model that serves both the traditional high performance compute (Web 2.0) and nascent digital asset computing sectors, blockchain gaming, and Web 3.0. Hut 8 was the first Canadian digital asset miner to list on the Nasdaq Global Select composite index and the first blockchain company to be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2021. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

