Hutchinson & Bloodgood LLP joins Ostendio MyVCM Auditor Connect Marketplace

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio Inc., a leading provider of integrated risk management software, today announced Hutchinson & Bloodgood LLP , a leading regional CPA firm, is the latest firm to join the MyVCM Auditor Connect™ marketplace. This groundbreaking marketplace offers customers more choices in their third-party security, risk management, and IT assurance audit firms. Hutchinson & Bloodgood LLP utilizes Ostendio MyVCM to guide its customers through well-known security frameworks and certifications such as SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, FFIEC, NIST, and others.

MyVCM Auditor Connect is a feature of the Ostendio MyVCM cloud-based risk management platform. It reinvents the audit process replacing document request lists, spreadsheets, third party file shares, and other storage devices with a concise easy-to-use portal customized for the client's specific engagement. MyVCM Auditor Connect brings the auditor and customer together where they can share real-time evidence in a secure location. Unlike previous methods of conducting audits, Ostendio MyVCM provides access to evidence and documents that are always available, easy to update and optimized for collaboration. By leveraging Ostendio MyVCM, customers can track progress in real time during an audit. The increased collaboration and efficiency can save auditors and customers time and money.

"We are pleased to continue the growth of the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace with Hutchinson & Bloodgood LLP who will connect with customers looking for forward-thinking, professional, and high-touch security audit firms to conduct their audit process," said Grant Elliott, CEO and chairman of Ostendio. "The growth of MyVCM Auditor Connect shows the importance of offering excellent value in time and cost savings for companies who undergo a security audit."

By joining the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace, Hutchinson & Bloodgood LLP will be able to provide prospective customers clear and transparent pricing based on customer-specific needs and engage with customers directly on the platform. Throughout the entire audit process, Ostendio MyVCM will manage relevant documents, track progress, and simplify future audits by maintaining relevant company information securely.

"At Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP, our reputation is based on the trusted advice and quality service we offer our clients," said Steve Nessen, Partner, Hutchinson & Bloodgood. "We are impressed with the Ostendio MyVCM platform and the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace which will streamline the process of working with IT Assurance clients, help to complete audits in less time with greater accuracy, and, ultimately, save our clients money."

As the number of data breaches and the theft of personal information increases, companies realize securing data and being able to demonstrate their compliance to international and regulatory standards is a business imperative. Certifications such as SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST, and FedRAMP are gaining in popularity as they set standards for compliance. Government regulations such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California have also increased awareness of the need for data privacy.

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security and compliance program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from Ostendio MyVCM. The platform provides a single solution incorporating users and requirements from across the enterprise. Ostendio MyVCM helps companies: identify and quantify enterprise risk; rapidly build and deploy security assessments; manage and respond to security incidents and breaches; and align vendors and suppliers to security and compliance standards.

Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP is a leading regional CPA firm providing Tax Planning, Auditing, Technology Consulting, Human Resources, and Business Advisory Services since 1922. An active member of the community, our reputation is based on the trusted advice and quality service we offer our clients. With offices throughout California, we are your local partner with national and international resources.

