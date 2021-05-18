HUYA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 8.0% to RMB2,604.8 million ( US$397.6 million ), from RMB2,411.9 million for the same period of 2020.

for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 8.0% to ( ), from for the same period of 2020. Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB185.5 million ( US$28.3 million ) for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 8.4% from RMB171.2 million for the same period of 2020.

was ( ) for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 8.4% from for the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. [1] was RMB265.9 million ( US$40.6 million ) for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 0.9% from RMB263.4 million for the same period of 2020.

was ( ) for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 0.9% from for the same period of 2020. Average mobile MAUs [2] of Huya Live in the first quarter of 2021 reached 75.5 million, compared with 74.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

in the first quarter of 2021 reached 75.5 million, compared with 74.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Total number of paying users[3] of Huya Live in the first quarter of 2021 reached 5.9 million, compared with 6.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

"Building upon the momentum we saw during the pandemic lockdown period last year, our mobile-first strategy continues to gain traction and our mobile MAUs reached 75.5 million in the first quarter of this year," said Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya. "We are actively advancing toward our vision of becoming a one-stop destination for comprehensive game-related services and working collaboratively to capture more opportunities across the industry value chain."

Ms. Catherine Liu, Chief Financial Officer of Huya, commented, "We started 2021 with a solid set of operational and financial results. In the first quarter, our total net revenues increased by 8.0% year-over-year to RMB2,604.8 million and our operating income increased by 21.6% year-over-year to RMB162.1 million. Our operating margin also expanded to 6.2% in the first quarter this year, compared with 5.5% in the same period of last year. With our healthy financial results, we are well-positioned to further invest into the future and expand our business."

[2] Refers to average monthly active users on mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on the mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period. [3] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 8.0% to RMB2,604.8 million (US$397.6 million), from RMB2,411.9 million for the same period of 2020.

Live streaming revenues increased by 5.2% to RMB2,392.3 million (US$365.1 million) for the first quarter of 2021, from RMB2,274.5 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in the average spending per paying user on Huya Live. The increase in the average spending per paying user was primarily driven by the enrichment and enhancement of content, products and services.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 54.6% to RMB212.5 million (US$32.4 million) for the first quarter of 2021, from RMB137.5 million for the same period of 2020, primarily driven by the revenues from licensing of content.

Cost of revenues increased by 7.9% to RMB2,090.9 million (US$319.1 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB1,937.1 million for the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 14.1% to RMB1,748.6 million (US$266.9 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB1,532.6 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees in relation to higher live streaming revenues, and the increase in spending in e-sports content.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 24.4% to RMB181.5 million (US$27.7 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB240.1 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to improved management in bandwidth costs and continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit increased by 8.2% to RMB513.9 million (US$78.4 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB474.8 million for the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 19.7% for the first quarter of 2021, which remained stable as compared with the same period of 2020.

Research and development expenses increased by 27.6% to RMB199.1 million (US$30.4 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB156.1 million for the same period of 2020, mainly attributable to increased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 35.7% to RMB144.6 million (US$22.1 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB106.5 million for the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to the increased marketing expenses to promote the Company's content, products, services and brand name.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 6.8% to RMB84.1 million (US$12.8 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB90.2 million for the same period of 2020, mainly due to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Operating income increased by 21.6% to RMB162.1 million (US$24.7 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB133.3 million for the same period of 2020. Operating margin increased to 6.2% for the first quarter of 2021 from 5.5% for the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 6.7% to RMB242.5 million (US$37.0 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB227.2 million for the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.3% for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 9.4% for the same period of 2020.

Income tax expenses increased by 4.9% to RMB39.4 million (US$6.0 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB37.6 million for the same period of 2020.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 8.4% to RMB185.5 million (US$28.3 million), from RMB171.2 million for the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the first quarter of 2021, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, and gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments, and equity investee's partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes, increased by 0.9% to RMB265.9 million (US$40.6 million), from RMB263.4 million for the same period of 2020.

Diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB0.77 (US$0.12) for the first quarter of 2021, compared with RMB0.73 for the same period of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.10 (US$0.17) for the first quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.12 for the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheets and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB10,651.1 million (US$1,625.7 million), compared with RMB10,474.9 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB166.3 million (US$25.4 million) for the first quarter of 2021.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments, and equity investee's partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments, and equity investee's partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments, and equity investee's partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (ii) gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments, and equity investee's partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes, which both may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of March 31, 2021 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of Huya and DouYu to terminate the definitive merger agreement between Huya and DouYu; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Huya, DouYu or their respective shareholders or directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that are material and adverse to Huya's or DouYu's business; a delay in closing the merger; the ability to obtain approval by DouYu's shareholders on the expected terms and schedule; business disruptions from the proposed merger that will harm Huya's or DouYu's business, including current plans and operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact Huya's or DouYu's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the ability of Huya or DouYu to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Class A ordinary shares of Huya following the merger; the continued availability of capital and financing following the merger; Huya's ability to realize the intended synergies from the potential merger with DouYu; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

3,293,573

3,818,698

582,847 Restricted cash

164,889

165,148

25,207 Short-term deposits

5,974,790

5,721,757

873,311 Short-term investments

1,206,539

1,110,623

169,514 Accounts receivable, net

71,237

97,355

14,859 Amounts due from related parties, net

64,802

137,858

21,041 Prepayments and other current assets, net

495,108

495,182

75,580













Total current assets

11,270,938

11,546,621

1,762,359













Non-current assets











Deferred tax assets

48,313

83,159

12,693 Investments

467,206

509,690

77,794 Property and equipment, net

94,555

82,043

12,522 Intangible assets, net

62,796

51,090

7,798 Right-of-use assets, net

87,418

80,157

12,234 Prepayments and other non-current assets

379,461

361,738

55,212













Total non-current assets

1,139,749

1,167,877

178,253













Total assets

12,410,687

12,714,498

1,940,612













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

10,083

7,421

1,133 Advances from customers and deferred revenue

485,878

413,519

63,115 Income taxes payable

56,861

54,117

8,260 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

1,707,289

1,627,144

248,351 Amounts due to related parties

95,457

241,187

36,812 Lease liabilities due within one year

29,227

30,723

4,689













Total current liabilities

2,384,795

2,374,111

362,360













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

57,620

50,672

7,734 Deferred tax liabilities

13,350

13,350

2,038 Deferred revenue

178,144

184,329

28,134













Total non-current liabilities

249,114

248,351

37,906













Total liabilities

2,633,909

2,622,462

400,266















HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively;

83,490,841 and 83,885,509 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March

31, 2021, respectively)

55

56

9 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

200,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively;

152,357,321 and 152,357,321 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and

March 31, 2021, respectively)

100

100

15 Additional paid-in capital

11,465,575

11,549,616

1,762,816 Statutory reserves

122,429

122,429

18,686 Accumulated deficit

(1,883,643)

(1,698,105)

(259,181) Accumulated other comprehensive income

72,262

117,940

18,001













Total shareholders' equity

9,776,778

10,092,036

1,540,346













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

12,410,687

12,714,498

1,940,612

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

March 31,

2021





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$





















Net revenues

















Live streaming

2,274,490

2,814,869

2,392,275

365,132

Advertising and others

137,458

175,473

212,509

32,435





















Total net revenues

2,411,948

2,990,342

2,604,784

397,567





















Cost of revenues(1)

(1,937,145)

(2,392,681)

(2,090,896)

(319,133)





















Gross profit

474,803

597,661

513,888

78,434





















Operating expenses(1)

















Research and development expenses

(156,058)

(215,664)

(199,071)

(30,384)

Sales and marketing expenses

(106,536)

(193,110)

(144,585)

(22,068)

General and administrative expenses

(90,206)

(96,053)

(84,091)

(12,835)





















Total operating expenses

(352,800)

(504,827)

(427,747)

(65,287)





















Other income, net

11,327

94,519

75,968

11,595





















Operating income

133,330

187,353

162,109

24,742





















Interest and short-term investments income

85,740

73,993

65,130

9,941

Gain on fair value change of investments

2,160

-

-

-

Other non-operating expenses

(10,010)

-

-

-

Foreign currency exchange losses, net

(1,425)

(221)

(2,260)

(345)





















Income before income tax expenses

209,795

261,125

224,979

34,338





















Income tax expenses

(37,556)

(37,285)

(39,410)

(6,015)





















Income before share of (loss) income in equity

method investments, net of income taxes

172,239

223,840

185,569

28,323





















Share of (loss) income in equity method

investments, net of income taxes

(1,013)

29,321

(31)

(5)





















Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.

171,226

253,161

185,538

28,318





















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

171,226

253,161

185,538

28,318



HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended





March 31,

2020

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

March 31,

2021



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

















Net income per ADS*















—Basic

0.78

1.07

0.78

0.12 —Diluted

0.73

1.05

0.77

0.12 Net income per ordinary share















—Basic

0.78

1.07

0.78

0.12 —Diluted

0.73

1.05

0.77

0.12

















Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating net income per ADS















—Basic

219,934,053

236,099,598

236,602,426

236,602,426 —Diluted

236,044,992

240,985,724

241,872,722

241,872,722

* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2020

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

March 31,

2021



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

















Cost of revenues

14,880

17,003

16,621

2,537 Research and development expenses

36,323

36,653

36,741

5,608 Sales and marketing expenses

2,578

2,050

1,891

289 General and administrative expenses

40,050

26,281

25,124

3,835

HUYA INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2020

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

March 31,

2021



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

















Gross profit

474,803

597,661

513,888

78,434 Share-based compensation expenses allocated in

cost of revenues

14,880

17,003

16,621

2,537

















Non-GAAP gross profit

489,683

614,664

530,509

80,971

















Operating income

133,330

187,353

162,109

24,742 Share-based compensation expenses

93,831

81,987

80,377

12,269

















Non-GAAP operating income

227,161

269,340

242,486

37,011

















Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.

171,226

253,161

185,538

28,318 Gain on fair value change of investments and equity

investee's investments, and equity investee's

partial disposal of its investment, net of income

taxes

(1,620)

(29,231)

-

- Share-based compensation expenses

93,831

81,987

80,377

12,269

















Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc.

263,437

305,917

265,915

40,587

















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

171,226

253,161

185,538

28,318 Gain on fair value change of investments and equity

investee's investments, and equity investee's

partial disposal of its investment, net of income

taxes

(1,620)

(29,231)

-

- Share-based compensation expenses

93,831

81,987

80,377

12,269

















Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

263,437

305,917

265,915

40,587

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share















—Basic

1.20

1.30

1.12

0.17 —Diluted

1.12

1.27

1.10

0.17

















Non-GAAP net income per ADS















—Basic

1.20

1.30

1.12

0.17 —Diluted

1.12

1.27

1.10

0.17

















Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS















—Basic

219,934,053

236,099,598

236,602,426

236,602,426 —Diluted

236,044,992

240,985,724

241,872,722

241,872,722

SOURCE HUYA Inc.

