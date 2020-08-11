HUYA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 34.2% to RMB2,697.2 million ( US$381.8 million ), from RMB2,010.5 million for the same period of 2019.

for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 34.2% to ( ), from for the same period of 2019. Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB226.8 million ( US$32.1 million ) for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 86.2% from RMB121.8 million for the same period of 2019.

was ( ) for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 86.2% from for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. [1] was RMB351.0 million ( US$49.7 million ) for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 106.0% from RMB170.4 million for the same period of 2019.

was ( ) for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 106.0% from for the same period of 2019. Average mobile MAUs [2] of Huya Live in the second quarter of 2020 reached 75.6 million, representing an increase of 35.2% from 55.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

in the second quarter of 2020 reached 75.6 million, representing an increase of 35.2% from 55.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Average MAUs [3] of Huya Live in the second quarter of 2020 reached 168.5 million, representing an increase of 17.1% from 143.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

in the second quarter of 2020 reached 168.5 million, representing an increase of 17.1% from 143.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Total number of paying users[4] of Huya Live in the second quarter of 2020 reached 6.2 million, representing an increase of 26.5% from 4.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income attributable to HUYA Inc. before share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, and income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Refers to average monthly active users on our mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on our mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period. [3] Refers to average monthly active users on our platform. Average MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on our platform for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period. [4] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

"I'm glad to deliver a strong second quarter. Revenues for the period exceeded our expectations, further illustrating our growth potential," said Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya. "Average mobile MAUs and MAUs in the second quarter reached 75.6 million and 168.5 million, respectively, demonstrating our commitment to expanding our user communities. With a healthy track record in both monetization and user growth, we expect to continue to broaden our user community as we strengthen our market leadership in the game live streaming industry."

Mr. Dong added, "Since Tencent became our largest shareholder, our cooperation has deepened in many aspects. For example, Huya's live streaming content is now available in an increasing number of Tencent's games and products, tapping into an expanded pool of viewers. We are in the process of building one-click streaming services within some of Tencent's games to attract more broadcasters. We are also rolling out the cooperation in various dimensions relating to e-sports tournaments. Additionally, we continued to diversify and enrich our product offerings in the second quarter. Harnessing the strengthened collaboration with Tencent and our product deployment strategy, we look forward to further user growth, engagement and monetization in 2020 and beyond."

Ms. Catherine Liu, Chief Financial Officer of Huya, commented, "Our gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 grew by 71.3% year-over-year, reflecting our fast business growth and improved profitability. We also continued to enhance operating efficiencies. Our operating margin increased to 7.5% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.4% in the second quarter of 2019, while our non-GAAP operating margin increased to 12.1%, compared to 5.8% in the second quarter of 2019. Our solid financial position supports our ability to make key investments in our future growth and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 34.2% to RMB2,697.2 million (US$381.8 million), from RMB2,010.5 million for the same period of 2019.

Live streaming revenues increased by 33.5% to RMB2,565.1 million (US$363.1 million) for the second quarter of 2020, from RMB1,921.5 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in the number of paying users and the average spending per paying user on Huya Live. The increase in the number of paying users was primarily driven by the Company's user growth. The increase in the average spending per paying user was primarily driven by the enrichment and enhancement of content, products and services.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 48.6% to RMB132.2 million (US$18.7 million) for the second quarter of 2020, from RMB89.0 million for the same period of 2019, primarily driven by the increasing and diversifying advertiser base, mainly attributable to strengthened recognition of Huya's brand name in China's online advertising market.

Cost of revenues increased by 26.7% to RMB2,122.2 million (US$300.4 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB1,674.8 million for the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs, bandwidth costs and personnel-related costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 24.1% to RMB1,682.9 million (US$238.2 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB1,355.6 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees in relation to higher live streaming revenues, and increased spending in content creators, e-sports and self-produced content. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by benefits from economies of scale.

Bandwidth costs increased by 35.3% to RMB264.8 million (US$37.5 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB195.7 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in bandwidth usage as a result of the Company's larger user base and enhanced live streaming video quality, partially offset by improved efficiency in bandwidth utilization through continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit increased by 71.3% to RMB575.0 million (US$81.4 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB335.7 million for the same period of 2019. Gross margin increased to 21.3% for the second quarter of 2020 from 16.7% for the same period of 2019.

Research and development expenses increased by 70.6% to RMB179.9 million (US$25.5 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB105.4 million for the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to increased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 4.2% to RMB114.5 million (US$16.2 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB119.6 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower spending in marketing activities due to the impact of COVID-19, and partially offset by the increased personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 61.5% to RMB120.0 million (US$17.0 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB74.3 million for the same period of 2019, mainly due to the accelerated share-based compensation expenses recognized in April 2020 in the event of a change of control.

Operating income increased by 197.6% to RMB201.4 million (US$28.5 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB67.7 million for the same period of 2019. Operating margin increased to 7.5% for the second quarter of 2020 from 3.4% for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 180.0% to RMB325.6 million (US$46.1 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB116.3 million for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 12.1% for the second quarter of 2020 from 5.8% for the same period of 2019.

Income tax expenses increased by 137.1% to RMB51.3 million (US$7.3 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB21.6 million for the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 86.2% to RMB226.8 million (US$32.1 million), from RMB121.8 million for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the second quarter of 2020, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 106.0% to RMB351.0 million (US$49.7 million), from RMB170.4 million for the same period of 2019.

Diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB0.96 (US$0.14) for the second quarter of 2020, compared with RMB0.52 for the same period of 2019. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.49 (US$0.21) for the second quarter of 2020, compared with RMB0.73 for the same period of 2019.

Balance Sheets and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB10,745.1 million (US$1,520.9 million), compared with RMB10,316.7 million as of March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB512.2 million (US$72.5 million) for the second quarter of 2020.

Recent Updates

In April 2020, the Company recognized RMB57.7 million (US$8.17 million) of share-based compensation expenses in its cost of revenues and operating expenses from the accelerated vesting schedule of Huya's pre-IPO options in the event of a change of control, pursuant to the Company's 2017 Share Incentive Plan and option agreements.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, and income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, and income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) gain on fair value change of investments, and (iii) income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (ii) gain on fair value change of investments and (iii) income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, which both may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of June 30, 2020 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

1,113,193

2,062,524

291,931 Restricted cash

1,392

6,175

874 Short-term deposits

6,743,445

6,284,593

889,526 Short-term investments

2,219,531

2,398,004

339,415 Accounts receivable, net

61,708

63,486

8,986 Amounts due from related parties

51,936

52,415

7,419 Prepayments and other current assets

400,615

408,489

57,818













Total current assets

10,591,820

11,275,686

1,595,969













Non-current assets











Deferred tax assets

45,816

99,182

14,038 Investments

379,424

430,551

60,941 Property and equipment, net

96,686

118,489

16,771 Intangible assets, net

45,085

66,078

9,353 Right-of-use assets, net

102,824

90,919

12,869 Prepayments and other non-current assets

104,895

96,751

13,694













Total non-current assets

774,730

901,970

127,666













Total assets

11,366,550

12,177,656

1,723,635













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

3,725

34,714

4,913 Advances from customers and deferred revenue

845,966

560,789

79,375 Income taxes payable

26,051

83,223

11,779 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

1,460,025

1,542,921

218,386 Amounts due to related parties

79,032

238,495

33,757 Lease liabilities due within one year

31,878

31,961

4,524













Total current liabilities

2,446,677

2,492,103

352,734













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

70,110

58,837

8,328 Deferred tax liabilities

-

540

76 Deferred revenue

164,913

196,990

27,882













Total non-current liabilities

235,023

256,367

36,286













Total liabilities

2,681,700

2,748,470

389,020















HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively;

67,101,314 and 70,054,088 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June

30, 2020, respectively)

44

46

7 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

200,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively;

152,357,321 and 152,357,321 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June

30, 2020, respectively)

100

100

14 Additional paid-in capital

10,081,946

10,327,892

1,461,818 Statutory reserves

64,679

64,679

9,155 Accumulated deficit*

(1,986,054)

(1,591,137)

(225,211) Accumulated other comprehensive income

524,135

627,606

88,832













Total shareholders' equity

8,684,850

9,429,186

1,334,615













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,366,550

12,177,656

1,723,635

* On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASC326, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" using modified-retrospective transition

approach. Following the adoption of this guidance, a cumulative-effect adjustment accumulated deficit, amounting to RMB3.1 million,

was recognized as of January 1, 2020.

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2019

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Net revenues



























Live streaming

1,921,485

2,274,490

2,565,057

363,060

3,473,967

4,839,547

684,993 Advertising and others

88,976

137,458

132,187

18,710

167,972

269,645

38,166





























Total net revenues

2,010,461

2,411,948

2,697,244

381,770

3,641,939

5,109,192

723,159





























Cost of revenues(1)

(1,674,793)

(1,937,145)

(2,122,219)

(300,381)

(3,032,898)

(4,059,364)

(574,566)





























Gross profit

335,668

474,803

575,025

81,389

609,041

1,049,828

148,593





























Operating expenses(1)



























Research and development expenses

(105,411)

(156,058)

(179,856)

(25,457)

(195,455)

(335,914)

(47,546) Sales and marketing expenses

(119,592)

(106,536)

(114,520)

(16,209)

(197,756)

(221,056)

(31,288) General and administrative expenses

(74,328)

(90,206)

(120,006)

(16,986)

(160,139)

(210,212)

(29,754)





























Total operating expenses

(299,331)

(352,800)

(414,382)

(58,652)

(553,350)

(767,182)

(108,588)





























Other income

31,332

11,327

40,710

5,762

40,196

52,037

7,365





























Operating income

67,669

133,330

201,353

28,499

95,887

334,683

47,370





























Interest and short-term investments income

75,021

85,740

77,714

11,000

129,606

163,454

23,135 Gain on fair value change of investments

-

2,160

-

-

-

2,160

306 Other non-operating expenses

-

(10,010)

-

-

-

(10,010)

(1,417) Foreign currency exchange gains (losses),

net

787

(1,425)

(975)

(138)

413

(2,400)

(340)





























Income before income tax expenses

143,477

209,795

278,092

39,361

225,906

487,887

69,054





























Income tax expenses

(21,632)

(37,556)

(51,286)

(7,259)

(40,600)

(88,842)

(12,575)





























Income before share of loss in equity

method investments, net of income taxes

121,845

172,239

226,806

32,102

185,306

399,045

56,479





























Share of loss in equity method investments, net

of income taxes

(44)

(1,013)

(48)

(7)

(45)

(1,061)

(150)





























Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.

121,801

171,226

226,758

32,095

185,261

397,984

56,329





























Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

121,801

171,226

226,758

32,095

185,261

397,984

56,329































HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Net income per ADS*



























—Basic

0.56

0.78

1.02

0.14

0.88

1.80

0.26 —Diluted

0.52

0.73

0.96

0.14

0.81

1.69

0.24 Net income per ordinary share



























—Basic

0.56

0.78

1.02

0.14

0.88

1.80

0.26 —Diluted

0.52

0.73

0.96

0.14

0.81

1.69

0.24





























Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating net income per ADS



























—Basic

216,857,816

219,934,053

221,599,311

221,599,311

210,426,174

220,766,682

220,766,682 —Diluted

234,004,023

236,044,992

236,295,396

236,295,396

227,772,954

236,183,381

236,183,381

* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2019

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Cost of revenues

4,270

14,880

15,707

2,223

8,290

30,587

4,329 Research and development expenses

13,931

36,323

35,195

4,982

25,755

71,518

10,123 Sales and marketing expenses

907

2,578

2,540

360

1,811

5,118

724 General and administrative expenses

29,501

40,050

70,784

10,019

80,579

110,834

15,688

HUYA INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2019

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Gross profit

335,668

474,803

575,025

81,389

609,041

1,049,828

148,593 Share-based compensation expenses allocated

in cost of revenues

4,270

14,880

15,707

2,223

8,290

30,587

4,329





























Non-GAAP gross profit

339,938

489,683

590,732

83,612

617,331

1,080,415

152,922





























Operating income

67,669

133,330

201,353

28,499

95,887

334,683

47,370 Share-based compensation expenses

48,609

93,831

124,226

17,584

116,435

218,057

30,864





























Non-GAAP operating income

116,278

227,161

325,579

46,083

212,322

552,740

78,234





























Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.

121,801

171,226

226,758

32,095

185,261

397,984

56,329 Gain on fair value change of investments

-

(2,160)

-

-

-

(2,160)

(306) Share-based compensation expenses

48,609

93,831

124,226

17,584

116,435

218,057

30,864 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

-

540

-

-

-

540

76





























Non-GAAP net income attributable to

HUYA Inc.

170,410

263,437

350,984

49,679

301,696

614,421

86,963





























Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

121,801

171,226

226,758

32,095

185,261

397,984

56,329 Gain on fair value change of investments

-

(2,160)

-

-

-

(2,160)

(306) Share-based compensation expenses

48,609

93,831

124,226

17,584

116,435

218,057

30,864 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

-

540

-

-

-

540

76





























Non-GAAP net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders

170,410

263,437

350,984

49,679

301,696

614,421

86,963





























Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share



























—Basic

0.79

1.20

1.58

0.22

1.43

2.78

0.39 —Diluted

0.73

1.12

1.49

0.21

1.32

2.60

0.37





























Non-GAAP net income per ADS



























—Basic

0.79

1.20

1.58

0.22

1.43

2.78

0.39 —Diluted

0.73

1.12

1.49

0.21

1.32

2.60

0.37





























Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating Non-GAAP net income per

ADS



























—Basic

216,857,816

219,934,053

221,599,311

221,599,311

210,426,174

220,766,682

220,766,682 —Diluted

234,004,023

236,044,992

236,295,396

236,295,396

227,772,954

236,183,381

236,183,381

