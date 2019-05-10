HUYA Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, May 16, 2019

HUYA Inc.

May 10, 2019, 17:00 ET

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on May 16, 2019-

GUANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 16, 2019, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2019 (9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 17, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

+1-845-675-0437

International:

+65-6713-5090

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-6771

China:

400-620-8038

Conference ID:

7536389

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "HUYA Inc" with the Conference ID as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huya.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until May 23, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1 646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong:

+852-3051-2780

China:

400-632-2162

Replay Access Code:

7536389

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.huya.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-20-8212-0509
E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6202
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE HUYA Inc.

