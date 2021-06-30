HVAC Actuators Market to grow by $ 464.5 Mn in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report for More Insights

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "HVAC Actuators Market Analysis Report by End-user (Non-residential and Residential), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the growing demand for fail-proof HVAC controls. In addition, rising investments in commercial and residential buildings is anticipated to boost the growth of the HVAC actuators market.

HVAC controls are widely used across industries, especially by data center operators and food processing facilities to maintain a stable temperature. Data centers comprise of sensitive electronic components that require continuous monitoring of temperature, airflow, humidity, and other parameters to ensure smoother operation. With the increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies and analytics, the demand for data centers is on the rise globally. This is increasing the demand for efficient HVAC control equipment such as HVAC actuators. Similarly, in the food processing industry, HVAC control systems are used in cold storage plants for preserving food and dairy products that have a shorter shelf life. Many such factors are driving the growth of the global HVAC actuators market.

Major Five HVAC Actuators Companies:

Azbil Corp.

The company offers various types of actuators under the brand ACTIVAL. The company also offers direct coupled damper actuator.

BELIMO Holding AG

The company offers HVAC damper actuators designed for usage in a broad variety of on/off, modulating or communicating damper and life safety applications.

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

The company offers damper actuators used for positioning of dampers in HVAC systems.

ElectroCraft Inc.

The company through its business division Hansen Corporation, offers ultra quiet spring return actuator which integrates the Whisper Motion air brake on the always reliable Synchron AC synchronous motor.

Honeywell International Inc.

The company offers dampers, damper actuators, valves, and valve actuators for HVAC applications.

HVAC Actuators Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Non-residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

HVAC Actuators Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Global HVAC Market – Global HVAC market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential), type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global HVAC Aftermarket – Global HVAC aftermarket is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

