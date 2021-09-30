HVAC Air Filter Market To Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% | Increasing Number Of Data Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

The HVAC air filter market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

HVAC Air Filter Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the HVAC air filter market include 3M Co., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lennox International Inc., MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, and Parker Hannifin Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

HVAC Air Filter Market size

HVAC Air Filter Market trends

HVAC Air Filter Market industry analysis

The increasing number of data centers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the need for regular maintenance of HVAC air filters may threaten the growth of the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the HVAC air filter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Scope of HVAC Air Filter Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 3.16 billion CAGR Accelerating at 5.70% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America By end-user:- Non-residential

Residential Drivers Increasing number of data centers

Demand for refurbishment and replacement of HVAC systems

Growth in the healthcare industry Challenges Need for regular maintenance for HVAC air filters

Slowdown of the Chinese economy

Lack of skilled manpower

HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC air filter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HVAC air filter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HVAC air filter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC air filter market vendors

