HVAC Rental Equipment Market to grow by USD 1.43 Billion by 2026, Segmentation by End-User and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC rental equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.43 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report.

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2022-2026

By End-user

Industrial



During the anticipated period, the industrial segment will significantly increase its market share of HVAC rental equipment. Due to rising investments in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, mining, and power industries, the category is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period.



Commercial



Residential

By Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 56% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for HVAC rental equipment are China and Japan . This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the projected period, rising data center buildings will support the expansion of the APAC HVAC rental equipment market.

and . This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the projected period, rising data center buildings will support the expansion of the APAC HVAC rental equipment market.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our HVAC rental equipment market report covers the following areas:

The increasing residential and commercial construction activities, increasing construction of data centers, and enforcement of favorable regulations driving the HVAC equipment rental market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the easy availability of HVAC equipment financing might hamper market growth To make the most of the options, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Insights

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the HVAC Rental Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the HVAC Rental Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aggreko Plc

Air on Location Inc.

Air Solutions LLC

Andrews Sykes Group Plc

Ashtead Group plc

Big Ten Rentals Inc.

Carrier Global Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

City Air Toronto

Enercare Inc.

Entech Sales and Service LLC

GAL Power Systems

Herc Rentals Inc.

HVAC Rentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership

TK Rentals Sdn Bhd

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC rental equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HVAC rental equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HVAC rental equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC rental equipment market vendors

Fire Pump Controllers Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the fire pump controllers market segmentation by type (electric fire pump controller and diesel fire pump controller), end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Electrostatic Precipitator System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the electrostatic precipitator system market segmentation by type (wet EPS and dry EPS) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

HVAC Rental Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aggreko Plc, Air on Location Inc., Air Solutions LLC, Andrews Sykes Group Plc, Ashtead Group plc, Big Ten Rentals Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Caterpillar Inc., City Air Toronto, Enercare Inc., Entech Sales and Service LLC, GAL Power Systems, Herc Rentals Inc., HVAC Rentals, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership, TK Rentals Sdn Bhd, Trane Technologies Plc, and United Rentals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The initiation of several smart city projects in the UAE, Qatar , and Saudi Arabia is increasing the use of advanced HVAC rental equipment in the region. Many Middle Eastern countries, such as the UAE, are spending considerably on improving public infrastructure, ranging from the expansion of airports to building new infrastructure. For instance, in 2021, the Government of Saudi Arabia announced plans to invest in the development of a smart city, the King Abdullah Economic City. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $220

