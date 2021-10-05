HVAC Services Market Size to Increase by $ 21.52 Mn Between 2021-2025 | Development of EV Charging Infrastructure to Drive Growth | Technavio

The market is driven by the development of EV charging infrastructure and the growing demand for replacements in developed countries. However, the high cost of batteries used in EVs will challenge growth.

Download Our Research Report to unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the growth of HVAC services market.

HVAC Services Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market witnessed significant demand for HVAC services from the non-residential segment in 2020. The market growth in the non-residential end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period.

HVAC Services Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for HVAC services in APAC.

Check out our latest HVAC Services Market Report to Prioritize your Marketing Spend and Maximize ROI at the earliest!

Companies Covered:

ABM Industries Inc.

Air Comfort

Alexander Mechanical

Blue Star Ltd.

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

ENGIE SA

National HVAC Service

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Industrial HVAC Market - Global industrial HVAC market is segmented by end-user (process industry and discrete industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global HVAC Test Instruments Market - Global HVAC test instruments market is segmented by application (airflow and quality, temperature and humidity, electrical, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

HVAC Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 21.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical, Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., ENGIE SA, National HVAC Service, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio