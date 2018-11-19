HVAC Terminal Units: Global Market Forecast to 2022, Led by Daikin Industries, Honeywell, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, and United Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The HVAC terminal units market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2022.

The emergence of net zero energy buildings will result in significant growth of the HVAC terminal units market during the forecast period.

Government initiatives such as WGBC, EEB, and NBI which creates awareness regarding the benefits of going green are also encouraging the development and construction of net zero energy buildings.

Since, HVAC systems play a critical role in achieving net zero energy goals, the emergence of net zero energy buildings will boost the growth of the HVAC terminal units market during the forecast period.

HVAC systems play a crucial role in the development of energy efficient net zero energy buildings. Thus, the emergence of net zero energy buildings is identified as a key trend fueling the growth of HVAC terminal units market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of construction activities across the world. This will augment the demand for HVAC terminal units and boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuations in prices of raw materials such as stainless steel and copper. This affects the profit margins of vendors and thereby hampers market growth.

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, and Honeywell the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing construction activities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to HVAC terminal unit companies.

Key Vendors

Daikin Industries

Honeywell

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls

United Technologies (Carrier)

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Global HVAC terminal units market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Single duct - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Dual duct - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fan powered - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of net zero energy buildings

Technological advances in VRF

Building automation systems (BAS) gaining traction

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Honeywell

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES (Carrier)

