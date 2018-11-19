HVAC Terminal Units: Global Market Forecast to 2022, Led by Daikin Industries, Honeywell, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, and United Technologies
The "Global HVAC Terminal Units Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The HVAC terminal units market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2022.
The emergence of net zero energy buildings will result in significant growth of the HVAC terminal units market during the forecast period.
Government initiatives such as WGBC, EEB, and NBI which creates awareness regarding the benefits of going green are also encouraging the development and construction of net zero energy buildings.
Since, HVAC systems play a critical role in achieving net zero energy goals, the emergence of net zero energy buildings will boost the growth of the HVAC terminal units market during the forecast period.
HVAC systems play a crucial role in the development of energy efficient net zero energy buildings. Thus, the emergence of net zero energy buildings is identified as a key trend fueling the growth of HVAC terminal units market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of construction activities across the world. This will augment the demand for HVAC terminal units and boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuations in prices of raw materials such as stainless steel and copper. This affects the profit margins of vendors and thereby hampers market growth.
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, and Honeywell the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing construction activities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to HVAC terminal unit companies.
Key Vendors
- Daikin Industries
- Honeywell
- Ingersoll-Rand
- Johnson Controls
- United Technologies (Carrier)
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Global HVAC terminal units market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Single duct - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Dual duct - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fan powered - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of net zero energy buildings
- Technological advances in VRF
- Building automation systems (BAS) gaining traction
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
- Honeywell
- Ingersoll-Rand
- Johnson Controls
- UNITED TECHNOLOGIES (Carrier)
