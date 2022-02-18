HVDC Transmission Systems Market in the UK: 7.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Among Key Vendors | Technavio

For more insights on Market Size, Share, YOY, and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

The high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems market share growth in UK by the subsea transmission segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for renewable energy in the country will drive the demand for subsea transmission in the UK, which is enhancing the demand for subsea transmission systems.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Optimal solution for long-distance transmission power to boost the market growth

The increasing demand for power for commercial, industrial, and household activities has increased the need to develop a diverse energy generation portfolio. HVDC technology helps in transmitting a large voltage of power over long distances. The power loss during transmission is less than high voltage alternate current (HVAC) technology. Furthermore, HVDC systems can adapt any frequency and voltage as they are asynchronous. In addition, the HVDC systems also do not create any short-circuit current level and can be efficiently used in interconnecting the AC transmission systems. Such factors are fueling the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Limited power ratings for IGBTs and issues with circuit breakers to hamper the market growth

In HVDC technology, semiconductors are an essential element in switching operations, as these operations are done using semiconductors or hybrid semiconductors. However, the main problem is switching operations in the HVDC circuit breaker. The circuit breakers need to have high switching capabilities, or the circuit breaker gets damaged, leading to electricity supply breakdown. The issues with the components are still being addressed, and improvements are being made to reduce the number of components required for HVDC substation deployment and operational issues. Thus, such factors are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

The HVDC Transmission Systems Market in UK Covers the Following Areas:

HVDC Transmission Systems Market Sizing in UK

HVDC Transmission Systems Market Forecast in UK

HVDC Transmission Systems Market Analysis in UK

Vendor Insights

The high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems market in UK is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment for product development to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

National Grid Plc

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

Prysmian Spa

Rongxin Power Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

HVDC Transmission Systems Market in UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 328.38 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.23 Performing market contribution UK at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., National Grid Plc, NR Electric Co. Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Rongxin Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

