Hyaluronic Acid Is the Secret to Healthier Skin From the Inside Out

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian health and beauty brand, Revelox creates cutting edge skincare products that go above and beyond the industry standard. The brand's not-so-secret ingredient is Hyaluronic Acid, a naturally versatile humectant that is used across the health and wellness industry in everything from skin and hair products to supplements that can help bolster joint health.

The ability to retain water is essential to maintaining healthy skin as well as supporting every other function in the human body. For eyes, joints, and tissue, adequate hydration is the difference between feeling youthful and pliable rather than feeling dry and immobile. As the body ages, drinking enough water is just the beginning. Many people turn to topical moisturizers to keep skin fresh and young, but moisturizer often acts as a temporary solution when a larger issue is at hand.

Simply put, hyaluronic acid is a sugar that is found naturally occurring in the human body. It is a key component in the structural health and hydration of cells and tissue because the levels of hyaluronic acid help to indicate the body's ability to hold onto existing water. A paper published in the Journal of Dermato-Endocrinology, titled, Hyaluronic acid: A key molecule in skin aging, describes the functions of hyaluronic acid as "hydration, lubrication of joints, a space-filling capacity, and the framework through which cells migrate."

The paper goes on to say that "the synthesis of HA [hyaluronic acid] increases during tissue injury and wound healing and HA regulates several aspects of tissue repair, including activation of inflammatory cells to enhance immune response and the response to injury of fibroblasts and epithelial cells." In other words, not only does hyaluronic acid help maintain healthy skin, but it plays a major role in the body's healing process and could help to repair skin that is damaged by the process of aging or injury.

Revelox has a wide variety of hyaluronic acid products with different applications for customers with unique needs. The brand's PureHA Advanced Formula, for instance, is a liquid health supplement that can be taken orally. PureHA uses hyaluronic acid as a main ingredient in this supplement specially formulated to support the health of hair, skin, nails, and joints, but another key component of the formula is the addition of collagen. Collagen is researched for its ability to help keep joints and skin healthy, and the combination of collagen with hyaluronic acid is particularly potent.

For customers who are seeking the benefits of hyaluronic acid but in a vegetarian-friendly supplement, Revelox developed its HAxtra formula. HAxtra is the same dose of hyaluronic acid but without any animal-derived ingredients. While both HAxtra and PureHA are liquid oral supplements, Revelox also has a powdered supplement available in the form of Dermalux. The brand also boasts a line of topical beauty products. Revelox offers its customers the best skincare from the inside out with product combinations of its DermaLux & HydraLux Hydration Duo.

Revelox has accumulated a wealth of positive customer reviews because its products rely on clinical research and formulas that support health of the entire body. Revelox currently has products for sale through Amazon.com and various e-commerce retailers, with the promise of continued expansion throughout 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Shay Carlson

(954) 359-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE Revelox