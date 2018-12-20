Hyatt Place Pasadena Celebrates Official Opening

Ensemble led the development of the Hyatt Place Pasadena, an upscale hotel for business and leisure travelers that offers views of the San Gabriel mountains and cityscape, Pasadena's downtown and the Old Town shopping district. Pasadena is home to the Rose Bowl Stadium and Tournament of Roses and a selection of leading local innovators and global brands, including NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratories, California Institute of Technology, Parsons Corporation, Kaiser Permanente, East West Bank and more.

"With extensive public spaces, an expansive lobby, high-quality exterior materials, fully equipped meeting spaces, and a pool area and sun deck perched on the second floor, we're confident this hotel will be one of the premier hotels in the Pasadena area that is sure to exceed guest expectations," said Brian Ehrlich, chief investment officer, hotels for Ensemble Real Estate Investments.

Hyatt Place Pasadena offers:

189 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

throughout hotel and guestrooms Gallery Kitchen Breakfast , a hot breakfast available daily in the Gallery Kitchen, features hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more

, a hot breakfast available daily in the Gallery Kitchen, features hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more 24/7 Gallery Menu & Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night and perfectly packaged sandwiches and salads

serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night and perfectly packaged sandwiches and salads Coffee to Cocktails Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails Odds & Ends program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free Meetings Spaces offer more than 3,000 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

offer more than 3,000 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space 24-hour Gym featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens and free ear buds

"As Pasadena continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area," said General Manager Bernadette Soriano. "With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road."

HYATT PLACE PASADENA LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Pasadena is under the leadership of General Manager Bernadette Soriano and Director of Sales Brandon Taba. In her role, Soriano is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel's 50 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Taba is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Pasadena area.

For more information, please visit hyattplacepasadena.com.

ABOUT HYATT PLACE

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 312 Hyatt Place locations in Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

About Ensemble Real Estate Investment Solutions & Investments

Ensemble has a long-standing history of maximizing investment returns through the development, renovation, and repositioning of hotel assets, while adding value to their respective communities. Ensemble specializes in assembling customized teams to realize its vision for each specific market. With its combined operational expertise, development acumen, and asset management capabilities, Ensemble has fostered strategic and fruitful partnerships with boutique hotel operators as well as with global brands including Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt.

For more information on Ensemble, visit www.ensemble.net.

CONTACT:

Brandon Taba

Director of Sales

Hyatt Place Pasadena

(949) 484-3421

Brandon.Taba@Hyatt.com

