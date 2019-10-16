Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing awarded "Luxury Art Hotel" of the Year at the 2019 World Luxury Hotel Awards: 13th Gala Ceremony

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the annual World Luxury Hotel Awards were announced on 12th October 2019 in Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland. This was the thirteenth event of its kind and more than 300 guests flew in from around the world to celebrate their awards. This year's "Luxury Art Hotel" of the Year award went to Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards recognize establishments for world-class service excellence. Awards are presented on a country, regional, continent and global basis. Winners are selected by public vote online, providing true recognition that reflects the hard work and dedication exhibited by staff.

Master of Ceremony Maija Ilmoniemi skilfully guided proceedings and entertained guests, who also enjoyed a taste of quintessential Finnish hospitality. SantaPark is the home cavern of Santa Clause descending 50 meters below the Arctic Circle. The menu was planned according to the sustainable values of Arctic TreeHouse Hotel; the gala experience included locally produced culinary delights such as reindeer and pike perch and guests also had the privilege of enjoying true Lappish entertainment throughout the evening. Tuuletar, an accapella band performed mystic singing stories which allowed guests to experience diverse elements of the Lappish culture. Rakas restaurant at Arctic Treehouse Hotel provided the ideal ambience for the after party to end the evening, resulting in an experience of a lifetime.

In his speech to welcome guests, Executive Director of Business Finland and Head of Visit Finland, Paavo Virkkunen said, "Luxury travel is moving in the direction of genuine, high-quality experiences, where the value of globally rare things like clear air, clean water - and sustainable and responsible use of these commodities - form the fundament of local services, activities and cuisine. Personalized service, design and organic raw materials, caring attitude and safe activities - even in extreme nature conditions - that leave permanent memories. These are the ingredients of Finnish luxury that spreads happiness to our global guests".

"We congratulate this year's winners. True luxury is not easily attained. It takes highly efficient and dedicated staff who are willing to go the extra mile and stop at nothing to ensure that every guest feels cared for and no challenge goes unresolved. This is the definition of luxury. It is what makes the winners shine," says World Luxury Awards Marketing Director, Michael Hunter-Smith.

The end of the evening was met with a great surprise when Santa Clause and his elves emerged from the stage and greeted all guests, welcoming them to his home cavern. The elves presented all guests with gifts and Santa gave all an opportunity for very special and memorable photo opportunities.

Special thanks went to France24 for their continued support of the awards over the years. Other media supporters include Santé Magazine, Copenhagen Traveller, Destination Golf, The Caviar Spoon, SingaporeBrides and official gift sponsor, Healing Earth, for their contributions. Also attending the gala ceremony where an array of sponsors from Finland including Visit Finland, Visit Rovaniemi, Billecart-Salmon Champagne, RAK, Jetflite and Turkish Airlines.

About Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing

Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing is located in the heart of the Wangjing Central Business District. Strategically situated at the juncture of the new CBD and the old residential area, the hotel fosters a connection between its visitors and the very essence of modern Wangjing. Designed by award-winning architect Kengo Kuma, the "Sanhe Yuan"-styled courtyard architecture creates an "Urban Forest" defined by a contemporary chic design and natural materials. The hotel features 348 tastefully appointed guestrooms; five modern, lively restaurants and bar that are essential destinations in Beijing; a total of 5,600 square meters of creative spaces which are designed for inspiring Conferences and Social Events.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests' needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing

Related Links

http://hyattregency.com

