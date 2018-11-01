Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing Celebrates its Grand Opening with a Journey to Nature Launch Party

Party guests were taken on an exhilarating journey as nature was brought right inside the hotel, complete with a cornfield and haystacks in the ballroom foyer, an enchanted forest dinner setting, twinkling lights and lanterns, and even a 'pop-up' purple food truck serving pre-dinner refreshments. A highlight was a 15-meter glowing moon in the hotel garden, specially created for the event to cast its intoxicating glow over the enchanted guests.

In the evening, VIP guests and media gathered for a celebratory dinner and party. Enhancing the refreshing ambience, the evening's entertainment featured nature-inspired live performances. Hyatt Regency's master chefs prepared a gourmet 'picnic' at multiple live chef stations, followed by a whimsical 'Alice in Wonderland' dessert buffet, which was dramatically unveiled by dancers. As a parting gift to commemorate the hotel opening, guests were given an environmental charity certificate for one tree in northwest China donated by the hotel in each guest's name.

A Journey to Nature

Fully created by world-famous architect Kengo Kuma and embraced by an expansive green park, the first Hyatt Regency hotel in the Chinese capital fosters a deep connection between design and nature by bringing its surrounding parkland right inside. Flowering plants, tall trees, lively streams, light and shade are delicately choreographed to create a natural sanctuary within the concrete urban jungle. Hyatt Regency's signature intuitively warm hospitality experience further helps guests feel immediately connected to a refreshing sense of energy and to who and what matters to them most.

The moment guests step into the lobby of Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing, a tranquil green bamboo landscape instantly banishes stress and anxiety. Passing through the glass atrium lobby feels like taking a walk within a conservatory. This sense of 'A Journey to Nature' continues throughout the warm color-toned interior spaces, which are decorated with natural travertine, marble, granite, oak and walnut.

A Place to Connect

Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing's 348 soothing contemporary guest rooms are equipped with all the high-tech facilities required to effortlessly morph between office and oasis. Verdant views through floor-to-ceiling windows remind guests that they are always close to nature.

Five restaurants and bars nourish the body as well as the soul. In addition to The Lounge, Market Café and The Music Bar, two new restaurants opened in October 2018. Contemporary Chinese restaurant Cang Yue specializes in authentic Northern Chinese cuisine, Cantonese dim sum and Shanghainese specialties, accompanied by a curated selection of wine, spirits and teas. Exquisite Japanese specialties can be enjoyed from the open chef kitchens at relaxed, contemporary izakaya Shunpachi.

A total of 5,600 sq. m of creative event spaces, including the Regency Ballroom with breathtaking views of lush greenery, beautifully cater to every occasion. Guests can feel even more rejuvenated thanks to superb wellness facilities, including a 25-meter heated indoor pool connected to the garden and a Fitness Center hosting yoga, Pilates and spinning studios, plus hydrotherapy facilities.

An Urban Forest in a Vibrant Neighborhood

Located at the juncture of Wangjing's new CBD and old residential area, Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing fosters a balance between the past and present by establishing a gentle transition; a blurring of boundaries between nature and the city, the building and local Wangjing culture.

Inspired by the Chinese 'Sanhe Yuan', the three-sided courtyard styled building offers a modern interpretation of traditional architecture fronted by an elegant transparent glass façade creating a unique perspective of the local neighborhood and nature. A sense of immediate connection to the surrounds is especially evident in Market Café, conceived as an extension to the adjacent outdoor park, where guests enjoy a 'picnic-in-the-park' experience as they dine on authentic Chinese and international delicacies amid greenery, gazebos and water features. Meanwhile, the multi-functional meeting spaces facilitate people from all over the world to create their own inspiring connections - a Hyatt Regency brand specialty.

The unique collection of artworks and sculptures displayed throughout the hotel has also been curated to showcase elements of local culture and spirit, bringing a gallery-like experience to Wangjing and leaving a memorable artistic impression of this landmark Wangjing hotel long after guests depart.

For more information about Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing, please visit:

hyattregencybeijingwangjing.com, or contact the hotel at 86 (10) 8630 1234

About Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing

Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing is located in the heart of the Wangjing Central Business District. Strategically situated at the juncture of the new CBD and the old residential area, the hotel fosters a connection between its visitors and the very essence of modern Wangjing. Designed by award-winning architect Kengo Kuma, the "Sanhe Yuan"-styled courtyard architecture creates an "Urban Forest" defined by a contemporary chic design and natural materials. The hotel features 348 tastefully appointed guestrooms; five modern, lively restaurants and bar that are essential destinations in Beijing; a total of 5,600 square meters of creative spaces which are designed for inspiring Conferences and Social Events.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 180 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion - from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #AtHyattRegency.

