Hyatt Regency Bellevue Has Achieved GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Regency Bellevue has announced that it has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the hotel on Seattle's Eastside has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

As the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility's readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that Hyatt Regency Bellevue implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

"GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments," said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. "By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Hyatt Regency Bellevue has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely."

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, Hyatt Regency Bellevue was required to demonstrate compliance with the program's 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.

About Hyatt Regency Bellevue

Hyatt Regency Bellevue is an AAA four-diamond hotel situated on Seattle's Eastside, in the heart of downtown Bellevue, Washington. Nestled between Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountain Range, the property is part of The Bellevue Collection, the Pacific Northwest's most sophisticated destination for shopping, dining and leisure, all in one place. The hotel is one of a few Washington state hotels to earn a prestigious 5 Green Key rating from the Green Key Eco-Rating Program. Offering premier services and amenities to both business and leisure travelers, Hyatt Regency Bellevue features more than 70,000 square feet of flexible state-of-the-art event space, 732 luxurious guestrooms with complimentary wi-fi and an expansive 7,000-square-foot workout complex. For more information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/washington/hyatt-regency-bellevue-on-seattles-eastside/belle.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Bellevue