Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach Premieres As Orange County's Newest Hotel For Work And Play

"The new Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach offers an ideal upscale hospitality option for both travelers and locals due to our prime location midway between Los Angeles and San Diego, and adjacent to vibrant businesses and leisure destinations," said Tom Clearwater, General Manager of Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach. "The complete renovation of this property has created an experience that connects travelers to who and what matters most to them. The hotel effectively appeals to the business traveler looking for sophistication and efficiency, as well as brides and meeting planners searching for a conveniently located upscale oasis."

The contemporary new look of the 343-guestroom hotel was inspired by award-winning West Coast-based design firm Indidesign, who reimagined all guestrooms and suites, corridors, public spaces and 28,000 square feet of meetings and social event venues across the property. The upscale aesthetic was bred from an architectural approach that embraced the hotel's existing footprint while redesigning it for a fresh and bespoke experience. Magnificent public spaces are dotted with intimate nooks, providing opportunity for connectivity. High-design touchpoints range from the striking black marble counter at the hotel's sleek BLVD cocktail bar, to the commanding aviation-inspired commissioned art piece that welcomes guests at reception, a nod to the hotel's close proximity to John Wayne Airport. Uncompromising attention to detail resulted in a palette of high-quality materials throughout the hotel's custom furnishings.

The effortless connection between business and pleasure found in the surrounding coastal community is reflected in the hotel's selection of amenities which include luxuriously appointed guestrooms complete with Italian marble-laden bathrooms, breezy step-out balconies and 65" Smart TV's; a fitness facility outfitted with the newest line of Precor exercise equipment; dedicated stretching and yoga room; lushly landscaped resort-style pool and jacuzzi; destination dining at WAVE Newport Beach with locally and sustainably driven California cuisine; craft cocktails at BLVD Bar; convenient marketplace with elevated grab-and-go deli and bakery selections; concierge services; and complimentary shuttle transfer to John Wayne Airport and high-end area retailers at Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza.

In addition to its prime location, the hotel offers a host of venues and dining options to meet the needs of virtually every meeting or special event guest with 28,000 square feet of flexible function space, ideal for corporate meetings, conventions and occasions of a lifetime. Settings range from refined, fully customizable boardrooms to 20,000 square feet of contiguous indoor/outdoor space, such as the Pacific Ballroom, which flows into the Monarch Pavilion and Lido Event Lawn, offering a seamlessly transitioning experience.

Meetings and events culinary options are inventive, with menus driven by the freshest produce from local farms, for a variety of occasions: from C-Suite board meetings, intimate celebrations to large-scale events. The hotel's signature restaurant WAVE offers classic California flavors in a chic setting with early standout dishes that include Braised Short Ribs with Creamy Polenta, Brussel Sprouts, Asparagus and Chanterelle Mushrooms and Seared Skuna Bay Salmon Orange-Fennel Cilantro Relish, Asparagus and a Brown Quinoa Salad. Craft cocktails and modern interpretations of the classics can be enjoyed at BLVD Bar, while seasonal grab-and-go items, coffee beverages and fresh house-made pastries can all be found at BLVD Market.

For further details or reservations, please call (949) 975-1234 or visit johnwayneairportnewportbeach.hyatt.com.

About Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach

Officially unveiled in fall 2018, Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach presents the newest address for business travelers in Orange County, Calif., centrally located between Los Angeles and San Diego, minutes from John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach's bustling business district, and the glittering coast. Following a full property-wide redesign and renovation, the hotel strikes the balance between urban oasis and efficiency driven destination, ideal for executive and leisure travelers, as well as special events and occasions. The hotel's 343 guestrooms and suites are well-appointed with Italian marble and quartz bathrooms, expansive balconies, triple-pane windows and tech-forward touches that include 65-inch smart televisions and premium Internet bandwidth. Dining options range from a signature restaurant, WAVE Newport Beach where a classic California menu is driven by local, seasonal and sustainably raised ingredients – to craft cocktails and locally inspired bites at BLVD Bar, and elevated grab-and-go snacks, deli options and freshly baked pastries at BLVD Market. At 28,000 square feet, newly renovated indoor/outdoor function space boasts the latest in wireless technology, lighting and sound capabilities in addition to sun-splashed venues such as the lush Lido Event Lawn. Additional hotel amenities include a sparkling resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center, and dedicated stretching/yoga room. Convenient to many of Southern California's major attractions, complimentary shuttle transfer is available to the world-class luxury shopping of Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, in addition to John Wayne Airport. For further information or reservations call 949.975.1234 or visit johnwayneairportnewportbeach.hyatt.com

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 180 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #AtHyattRegency.

Media Contact:

Melissa Ward I Taylor Vande Beek

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations

310.453.2539 I hyattregencyjwa@murphyobrien.com

SOURCE Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Newport Beach

Related Links

https://www.hyatt.com

